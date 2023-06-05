Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Ha Damar Shrine Guide

Ha Damar shrine is one of the 120 shrines scattered throughout Hyrule region in the base game of Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild. The quest for Ha Damar shrine is called “The Water Guides” and rewards you with a spirit orb for completing it. Zelda Breath of the Wild Ha Damar is one of the easier shrines and requires Cryonis rune to solve it. There is but one puzzle in this whole shrine.

Ha Damar Shrine location

Ha Damar Shrine is located to the East of Dueling Peaks and West of Ash Swamps. It is present inside a small lake surrounded by spiked rocks.

One simply can’t walk into Ha Damar Shrine. To enter this shrine, either climb a cliff nearby and glide to it or simply use Cryonis rune to create an ice block near it. Climb the block and glide to the entrance of Ha Damar shrine.

Zelda Breath of the Wild Ha Damar shrine walkthrough

Ha Damar shrine in Zelda BOTW is just one big hall with a locked door to the Northeast down a ramp. In order to complete the Ha Damar water shrine, first, you need to make a vertical ice block using Cryonis rune to climb the ledge.

There is a waterfall to the right. To reach the next ledge, make at least two horizontal ice blocks using Cryonis rune from the waterfall. Climb the next ledge using those ice blocks.

Before going forward, turn back and you will see another platform with a treasure box above you. Make two more ice blocks with Cryonis rune to climb it and get a purple coin as a reward.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Glide from there to the main hall. Look to your right and you will see three inclined ledges. To the right corner, you will see a locked room beside a platform with a receptacle that can house a boulder.

You will notice a boulder falling from the top. The boulder will be moving down the first inclined ledge to the next before falling into the bottomless pit. To solve this section of the Zelda BOTW water trial, you need to guide this boulder to the receptacle on the platform near the locked room.

Create one ice block using Cryonis between the first two ledges. This will block the path of the boulder, forcing it to fall on the third ledge below. The third ledge is in the shape of seesaw. This will allow the boulder to fall into the bottomless pit again. Make another ice block beneath its raised arm and one near the ledge housing the receptacle.

This setup of ice blocks will allow the boulder to reach the platform with the receptacle. This will result in opening the door to the water temple. You can now reach Monk Ha Damar in Zelda BOTW to receive Spirit Orb as a reward.