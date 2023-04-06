How To Defeat Divine Beast Vah Naboris In Zelda: Breath Of The Wild

The quest to take down Divine Beast Vah Naboris is one of the main story quests in Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild. Similar to other Divine Beast quests, Beast Vah Naboris quest is nothing short of a spectacle. To help you out in defeating the Zelda Breath of the Wild Beast Vah Naboris, we have prepared this guide.

Tips to defeat Zelda: Breath of the Wild Divine Beast Vah Naboris

Before you can take on and attempt to defeat Divine Beast Vah Naboris in Zelda BOTW, there is an entire quest chain you need to complete. Clearing out a Yiga Clan hideout, solving some puzzles and a lot of other adventures await before the boss fight against Divine Beast Vah Naboris begins.

Preparation is Key

Before taking on Naboris, you will need to ensure you have completed the quest to free the Divine Beast from Ganon’s control. Additionally, it is recommended that you have at least 9 hearts, twice upgraded armor, and plenty of weapons and arrows in your inventory.

Enter the Danger Zone

The Divine Beast Vah Naboris fires powerful bolts of electricity that can be lethal without proper protection. However, there is a safe zone located near the Geruda chief, who wears a headdress that is immune to electricity. The chief can provide protection from the dangerous bolts while you take down Naboris.

Moreover, you should also consider using Rubber Tights, which provide a 3 base defense as well as immunization from electrical attacks. This will help in reducing a substantial amount of potential damage taken from the Beast.

Utilize Sand Seals

To move quickly through the sand and keep up with Naboris, you will need to ride Sand Seals. You can dash to move faster than the chief does. When you get ahead of Naboris, quickly hop off and aim at its feet.

It takes exactly two Bomb Arrows to destroy one foot of Vah Naboris, and you are given 20 before the quest (So no need to worry about the shortage of arrows). The chief will rush to your aid and protect you while you take your shots, making it much easier to take down Naboris without taking any damage.

Rinse and Repeat

Keep repeating this strategy until all four of Naboris’ legs are destroyed. Once you have successfully taken down all four legs, Naboris will finally touch the ground, and you will be able to enter your next The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild dungeon.