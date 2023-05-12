Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel Enforcer Wilhelm Builds Guide – Hunter Killer, Cyber Commando, Dreadnought

The best thing about playing Wilhelm is that you’re never alone, even when you’re playing Solo. This one-eyed beast is able to summon his minions to assist him during battles and his toughness makes him a perfect tank.

In contrast to Nisha, who is able to clear off hordes of enemies within the blink of an eye, Wilhelm lacks crazy damage output.

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel Enforcer Wilhelm Builds

While Nisha lacks sustainability, Wilhelm is as tough as anyone can get which makes up for his low damage output. Another thing to keep in mind is that Wilhelm is considerably slow when it comes to leveling up and is left vulnerable during his action skills cooldown period.

Enforcer Skill Trees

Hunter-Killer

If you’re planning on playing solo with Wilhelm, this is the ideal skill tree for you! This skill tree heavily relies on Wolf and Saint with Wolf dealing most of the damage for you. However, do note that to make Wolf work like one of your party members; you need to have some skills assigned to that particular role.

Saint will keep you alive most of the time and Wilhelm will receive plenty of Second Winds from time to time. However, like I’ve mentioned before; in fierce battles, you may have to cover and lay low for a while if Wolf dies unexpectedly or it requires cooling down before the battle has even finished.

Cyber Commando

This skill basically revolves around changing the appearance of Wilhelm and dealing significant amount of damage. This thing essentially transforms Wilhelm into Raiden-styled Cyborg (except swords) and with increased damage and weak on the defensive side. Mixing it up with Hunter-Killer will take things on another level for both damage and survivability.

Progress a little with this skill tree and you’ll notice increased melee damage output. Whether you’re going with direct melee attacks or slams, stay in the middle of the battle and keep enemies off your allies.

Dreadnought

Toughness and being a team player is what defines this skill tree. It ensures that Wilhelm survives even the toughest of the battles with his decent HP, strong shields, and improved resistance.

Like I’ve mentioned in Cyber Commando skill tree, it’s weak on the defensive side. In order to counter that, mix up Cyber Commando and Dreadnought to ensure that Wilhelm has a strong damage output and increased survivability.

Enforcer Wilhelm Builds

Build #1 – The Hybrid – Click to View Build

First thing we’re going with Afterburner which will increase Wolf’s speed to zoom in the air and also increase Wilhelm’s Reload Speed and Projectile Speed significantly.

Next thing we’re going with is Fire Support which will increase damage dealt by Wolf and Gun Damage of all weapon types. Suppression is a Kill Skill which will allow Wilhelm and Wolf to have increased rate-of-fire for a short duration of time which will allow you to take out enemies much faster.

Laser Guided is an amazing skill when it comes to Wilhelm. Use this to paint a tough foe/boss in the area and Wolf will divert its attention to that particular boss. The targeted boss/foe will take additional damage from all sources which include Wolf, your allies, and even yourself.

The best thing about this skill is that if that targeted boss/foe is killed, it’ll increase the duration of Wolf and Saint. Rolling Thunder is another useful ability which acts like a synergy between Wolf and Saint.

With this skill, Wolf will provide stacks of Rolling Thunder which will increase Wolf’s Damage. The last skill that we’re going to use in Hunter-Killer skill tree is Omega Strike which will let Wolf deliver a missile strike after a short duration of time which is pretty fun to use.

Now we move onto Cyber Commando skill tree and go with Man and Machine which will increase Shield Capacity for both Wolf and Wilhelm. Combine this Auxiliary Tanks to increase the duration of Wolf and Saint.

The idea is to create an amalgam of different skill trees rather than sticking with only one. The next skill we’re going with is Fortify which will increase maximum health for Wolf and Wilhelm.

In addition to this, it’ll also increase the Gun Damage of all gun types while Saint is alive. Next skill we’re going with is related to Saint and it is energized. With this skill, you’ll increase the Shield Capacity of your allies and Wilhelm and also increase the speed with which Saint heals you.

Another skill related to Saint that we’re going to use is Zero Hour which will create a healing zone around Wilhelm which will heal anyone standing in it for 12 seconds which is pretty good.

For the last four skill points, you can spend them anyway you want, but I would recommend spending them on Rapid Reinforcement to further reduce the cooldown time of Wolf & Saint.

Build #2 – Defensive Wilhelm – Click to View Build

The first skill that you need to go with is Man and Machine which increases Shield Capacity and Maximum Health for both Wilhelm and Wolf. For this skill, you can go with anything you want because the idea is to unlock the next skill which is Power Fist.

As for me, I decided to go with Targeting Scope which will increase Wilhelm’s Accuracy and Critical Damage for few seconds (the exact duration is unknown). Power Fist is actually a Melee Override which allows Wilhelm to deliver an explosive punch having a long range.

The basic idea of using this skill is to gain more control. In situations where you’re surrounded by a horde of enemies, you can use this skill to get out. Diver Power is one of the most important skills to use in this build.

With no shield left and low HP; this skill will convert all damage taken into Damage Resistance and Shield Regeneration for a few seconds. However, do note that this skill has a cooldown period of 25 seconds. The idea of using this skill is to increase Wilhelm’s survivability.

Coming to Dreadnought, the first skill that you need to upgrade is Fortify which will increase Maximum HP of both Wilhelm and Wolf. In addition to this, while Saint is active, Wilhelm will deal increased damage with all gun types.

To complement this skill, we’ve gone with Auxiliary Tanks which will reduce the cooldown time of Wolf & Saint while increasing their duration. Heatsinks will allow Wilhelm to have better Shield Recharge Rate and Shield Recharge Delay.

It is further enhanced if Wolf & Saint is in cooldown period. This is, once again, to improve the survivability of Wilhelm. To get to further skills used in this build, you need to spend one point in Energized. The main skill that you need is Zero Hour which will create a highlighted area near Wilhelm to heal him and his allies.

Highlighted area is triggered whenever Saint is called or expires. With Hazmat Containment System, you will be able to gain resistance to different Elemental-ailments and deal that Elemental-damage to nearby enemies. Once again, this is a pretty good skill to have when it comes to survivability.

Kinect Armour and Hard to Kill are again meant to enhance the survivability of this build by increasing Maximum Health and reduce damage taken. You need to spend four points into each of these skills and spend the last point in Overcharged.

Build #3 – I Got You Tanked – Click to View Build

Let’s talk about Dreadnought first! In this skill tree, you need to go with Auxiliary Tanks as it’ll increase the duration of Wolf & Saint and reduce their cooldown by fifteen seconds. This is a pretty important skill since this whole build is based around Saint.

You also need to throw a couple of points in Fortify which will increase your Gun Damage while Saint is active and will also increase your Maximum HP. Next thing you need is Energized which will get you a lot of health and shield at the same time for about forty-five seconds.

Now, there are very slim chances that Wilhelm will go down with this build, but if he does, Termination Protocol will allow him to get back on his feet and still take out enemies. And even if he doesn’t, he’ll die with a massive nuclear blast that will take out anything in its blast radius.

The next ability is Zero Hour which is directly related to Saint. With this ability, if Saint is summoned or expires, it’ll create a highlighted zone around Wilhelm which will heal him and all his allies within that radius for about twelve seconds which is huge!

With Hazmat Containment System, you’ll increase Wilhelm’s elemental-damage resistance. Not only will you develop resistance against all sorts of elemental-effects, but you’ll also deal elemental-damage to all nearby enemies. With Kinect Armour, you’ll increase Wilhelm’s Maximum Health and will keep on staggering enemies who will attack you up close.

The main skill to use with this build is Overcharge which is Saint’s ability and provides improved reload speed, ammo regeneration, rate of fire, and movement speed of Wilhelm and allies every time Saint is summoned. However, do note that this thing will not recharge rockets.

Coming to Cyber Commando, you need to start off with Man and Machine which will increase Shield Capacity of Wilhelm and Wolf. This adds a teeny weeny bit of survivability to this tank build which is always welcome.

The only reason I went with Targeting Scope is that I found it to be better than the other two skills that I needed to unlock advanced skills. This is a Kill Skill which increases Wilhelm’s Accuracy and Critical Damage after each kill.

Power Fist is a melee override which will allow Wilhelm to dash forward to deliver an explosive damage of high range. Also note that this skill has a cooldown time of 12 seconds.

Shock Absorber work really well with Kinect Armour and allow Wilhelm to fire while sprinting with increased Gun Damage and no Accuracy penalties which is exceedingly fun and powerful to use against hordes of enemies. Another useful skill to use with this build is Divert Power.

Whenever Wilhelm’s shield depletes or he’s fewer than 30% HP, this skill will transform all damage taken into Damage Resistance and Shield Regeneration, but do note that this skill has a cooldown period.

This skill is further complemented by Emergency Response which will provide Wilhelm and Wolf with several boosts. You need to spend four points in Emergency Response and the last skill that you need to go with is Vengeance Cannon which also works great with Divert Power.

Build #4 – Celestial Enforcer – Click to View Build

This build is originally created by DoctorDragon and primarily revolves around Celestial Enforcer mod so as to get 7/5 Afterburner, 8/5 Fire Support, 6/5 Man and Machine, 10/10 Auxiliary Tanks, and 6/5 Energize. The basic idea behind this build is to get Wilhelm a ton of extra fire power, additional damage, and reload speed.

The spray & prey aspect of this build allows it to be equally useful for both solo and co-op mode with major skills being Laser Guided, Zero Hour, and Overcharge. You’ll see that cooldown of Wolf and Saint is decreased as much as possible to keep them coming in a loop.

Wolf will deal the maximum amount of possible damage and Saint will heal Wilhelm about with 6.1% per second which is huge. You only need to find a decent shield to work well with Hard to Kill.

The best thing about this build is the usage of Laser Guided which will allow Wilhelm and Wolf to take out as many targets as possible and gain more time for Wolf. If you’re not into Kill Skills, you can change it as per your preferences.

Don’t forget to share your own builds with us in the comments below!