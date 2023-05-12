Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel Vault Symbols Locations Guide

Cult of the Vault is a challenge that can earn you extra Badass Points in Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. In order to complete the challenge you will need to collect all the Vault Symbols in any given map, doing so gets you the reward.

Not only that, collecting all the Vault Symbols (and completing the challenges) also counts in the percentage of game you have completed – so they are a must-find if you intend to achieve 100 percent completion.

Borderlands: The Pre-Seqeul Vault Symbols Locations

Vault Symbols in Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel are spread across different maps which is why we have divided our guide into underlined maps .

For each underlined map, look for specific Vault Symbol using the location description provided.

Serenity’s Waste

Vault Symbol #1

Location: When you are inside Springs’ Base take the stairs down to the lower level and walk around to locate the trash bin.

Go behind the trash bin, under the stairs, and you will find the Vault Symbol on the wall in front of you.

Vault Symbol #2

Location: Close to Springs’ Outpost, get out of the building and walk to the western side of the outpost where Kraggons are. Keep going until you are close to the cliff and then look for the remains of a crashed ship.

Jump on top of the ship and look for the symbol on it.

Vault Symbol #3

Location: There is a building wedged between cliffs on the northeastern side of Springs’ outpost. Get to the top of it by boost jumping off of the nearby cliff wall.

The Vault Symbol is on one of the two generators you see on the roof.

Regolith Range

Vault Symbol #4

Location: There is a major scav base on the southern side of Regolith Range. Observe the structures on the side as you are walking close to the cliff edge.

You should find a large support structure, a buttress, look up on it and you will see the Vault Symbol high above your head.

Vault Symbol #5

Location: Go to the northeastern side of the Regolith Range map and get to the top of the main building. You can do so by first jumping onto the grey machine and then boost jumping to a recess on the main building.

You will find the Vault Symbol hidden intricately on a wall.

Vault Symbol #6

Location: After first boss fight, go left and you will come across a building. Look for a grey metal wall for this Vault Symbol.

Concordia

Vault Symbol #7

Location: In Concordia, get to Springs’ shop and find your way to it’s roof. There, survey the walkways and you explore the place and you will find the Vault Symbol carved on the ground.

Vault Symbol #8

Location: This one is also on a rooftop. Go up higher in the floor levels until you are at the highest rooftop. The place you are looking for is where you get an expansive view of the building and the area.

You should also be able to see a board with ‘Welcome to Concordia’ written on it. There, the Vault Symbol will be on the ground.

Vault Symbol #9

Location: From the Meriff’s office go across the city, and locate the building with Turrets that you have destroyed (or will destroy). Once you are in the upper section, go to the back side of the building.

The Vault Symbol will be on one off the higher sections, you can jump up to locate it.

Triton Flats

Vault Symbol #10

Location: On the north western side of the map is Lunar Junction. Get there and to the north of the building. The far edge of the building will have the Vault Symbol on the outer wall.

Vault Symbol #11

Location: For this one you have to go south on the map close to the cliff edge. There is a building there, inspect the outer walls of the building on the southern side to find the Vault Symbol.

Vault Symbol #12

Location: Go north of the map to find Shimmer Island, a huge darksider compound in the centre of the area. Find the building east of the compound then ogle through the western walls of the building to locate the Vault Symbol.

Crisis Scar

Vault Symbol #13

Location: The first Vault Symbol in Crisis Star is on the eastern island. Go to the southern edge of the island and walk along the cliffs until you find a turn that leads you away from the main path.

Take that route and search for the Vault Symbol on the ground close to the place where you can clearly see lava on the ground.

Vault Symbol #14

Location: This one is easy to find, just look for a chunk of land in the lava between the two islands. The section of land will have a chest on it, you will find the Vault Symbol etches on the ground there.

Vault Symbol #15

Location: Get to the western island and then the heavy scav area on that region of the map. Reach the rooftops on the far west of the island.

You will find the Vault Symbol by inspecting the structures on the rooftops; it will be on a side with yellow stripes.

Outlands Canyon

Vault Symbol #16

Location: There is an island on the north western side of the Outlands Canyon map. Reach the island and find your way down to the underground.

When you have come down walk around to the underside of the ramp that brought you down to find the Vault Symbol.

Vault Symbol #17

Location: Go to the eastern side of the map and locate a building with cylinders – it will not be too big. Get down to the ground and go to the back of the building through the narrow cliff.

Inspect the wall to find the Vault Symbol.

Vault Symbol #18

Location: There is a tower in the western region of the map. It is located atop a small scav outpost. Reach the tower by jumping up and then inspect the wall of the tower around its base t find your Vault Symbol.

Outlands Spur

Vault Symbol #19

Location: You will find the first Vault Symbol in Outlands Spur inside a built up region on the northern end of the map. After locating the region get on the metal walkways and reach the extreme end of the map where the complex ends in a straight line.

Search the walls and you will find the Vault Symbol on one of the small structures.

Vault Symbol #20

Location: Reach the very end of the cave complex on the south eastern side of the map. Locate a single building at the end, it will be close to a broken walkway. You will find your Vault Symbol on the southern wall of the building.

Vault Symbol #21

Location: Locate a green shed in the centre of the map and search the sides of the shed on the ground level to find the Vault Symbol.

Vault Symbol #22

Location: There is an open building in the south west side of the map, a large one with numerous floors. Get to the upper level of the building and from there to the top of the building through a walkway.

Once you are there, look for a ledge on the right side of the building, the Vault Symbol will be on the wall connected to the ledge.

Abandoned Training Facility

Vault Symbol #23

Location: This one is a little tricky. Coming to Abandoned Training Facility from Outlands Canyon, you should first locate the lava river in the centre left of the map.

There are cliffs flanking the river that you can jump down from, then you should go straight to the end of the route until you find the Vault Symbol beneath a ledge.

Vault Symbol #24

Location: At the end of the level, at the eastern island there is a cliff on your east side.

The Vault Symbol is there but you will need to jump down to the rocks below in order to see it.

Pity’s Fall

Vault Symbol #25

Location: Starboard Ascent is on the west side of the map, get there and look for the enclosure inside Starboard Ascent that bulges out to the right on the map.

You will find a small building at the ground level, take a boost jump from the top of the building to reach the broken walkway above you and go to the end of the platform.

Taking a big boost jump here to reach the third level will get you a chest as well as the Vault Symbol.

Vault Symbol #26

Location: Get to the Engine Room and locate raised pipes above you. Go on top of the control system and jump onto the pipes.

After walking a little to the southern side you will see a walkway that leads straight to the Vault Symbol.

Vault Symbol #27

Location: You have to go to Crew Quarters for this one. Once inside, locate yellow colored ducts that are leading too a machine.

Jump on top of the machine and look at the corner behind it, there’s your Vault Symbol.

Sub-Level 13

Vault Symbol #28

Location: The only Vault Symbol in this map is undergrounds in the facility. All you need to do is take the elevator down to the basement. when you reach down, direct it to go back up but jump off right away.

turn around and look at the floor below the elevator shaft to find your Vault Symbol.

Titan Industrial Facility

Vault Symbol #29

Location: This map also has only one Vault Symbol for you. Get to the end of the level and go to the north eastern side of the map. After meeting Gladstone (and leaving him), you will see a small building out in the dirt.

Go to the opening door off the building and look to its lefft side or the Vault Symbol.

Titan Robot Production Plant

Vault Symbol #30

Location: Reach the southern side of the map and locate the transportation area. Go down to the underpass to the lower section of the chamber.

Stop at the intersection and look for the symbol on the walls on your left.

Hyperion Hub Of Heroism

Vault Symbol #31

Location: You will find the first Vault Symbol inside a train tunnel that is found on the south eastern edge of the map.

When you are there look for the symbol on the floor in the northern terminus.

Vault Symbol #32

Location: For this one, you have to go to the Research and Development section of the map. Walk to it from the centre of the map, but don’t enter the area.

Right at the entrance, inspect the wall on the right for the Vault Symbol.

Vault Symbol #33

Location: In order to get this one you will have to take the optional mission called ‘An Urgent Message.’ Get to the security section you will access in the mission and unlock the doors to one of its cells.

The Vault Symbol will be inside the cell.

Research And Development

Vault Symbol #34

Location: Once inside the map, go westwards to the Stalker Pen. When you are at the entrance of Stalker Pen, look to your left, towards the corner for the Vault Symbol.

Vault Symbol #35

Location: Get to the long hallway in the centre of the map, after you have killed any Torks that come your way, do down the small ramp.

When you reach down, turn around and look back to find the Symbol.

Vault Symbol #36

Location: In order to get this symbol you have to locate a tank with a brain in it. The room that has the tank also has the Vault Symbol on one of it’s wall.

Jack’s Office

Vault Symbol #37

Location: There is a cubicle farm close to the entrance to Jack’s Office. Go to the eastern side of the room. You will see the symbol marked on the ground next to computers and a green leafy object.

Lunar Launching Station

Vault Symbol #38

Location: Go to the western side of the map and look above for a cubby over the walkway. Jump over the overhang, and find the cubby. The Vault Symbol will be hidden inside it.

Vault Symbol #39

Location: In the center of the map you will find a thick pipe that looks like it is filled with light in some places. Jump on top of it and walk all the way to where it ends on the east side.

Now look around on the walls and you will find the Vault Symbol next to you.

Vault Symbol #40

Location: You have t enter the Laser Amplification Nexus from the upper northern side so that you start at the top of the room. Ahead of you are meshed ledges. You have to jump across them to get to the other end.

Once you are there, you will see the symbol above the last ledge.

Veins Of Helios

Vault Symbol #41

Location: Leave the first big hallway to get out of the atmospheric area and look for the Vault Symbol on your left.

Vault Symbol 42

Location: Go to the west of the map and locate the shaft that goes deep down to the depths of the area. Look to the north edge, jump in and hit forward. Get to the level above the bottom and find the symbol on the walls there.

Vault Symbol #43

Location: You will easily locate this one on a high ledge in the centre of the map. However getting there is a task!

After leaving the shaft you took for the last symbol (above), locate a floating platform and get on it. While it is taking you to the east,, stay on the northern side of the platform and jump onto the high ledge where the Vault Symbol is.

Vault Symbol #44

Location: Go to the northwest side of the map and onto a platform that has two jump pads. Now turn to the northern side of the ledge and inspect the side for the symbol.

Vault Symbol #45

Location: N/A

Vorago Solitude

Vault Symbol #46

Location: Go to the south western section of the map and to the edge of the cliff that you see. You should find a building that has been built into the rock face. Drop down and inspect the walls for the Vault Symbol.

Vault Symbol #47

Location: There is a grey building in the south eastern side of the map around the edge of the cliff. go to the eastern walls of the building to find your symbol.

Vault Symbol #48

Location: You will find the third symbol in the southern compound. Get rid of the enemies, and look for a storage building in the eastern yard.

The southern side of the building has the Vault Symbol.

Tycho’s Ribs

Vault Symbol #49

Location: When you enter the main shaft, don’t jump the caverns rather go to the lower side of the shaft and look for a jump pad on south eastern side.

Leap across the shaft with it, and then use a boost jump to get inside the hidden cavern. Look around the outside of the circle with reddish lights to find the next symbol

Vault Symbol #50

Location: there is a shaft elevator in the south west of the map to get up to the a pipe at the top. You will get teleported to a secret space, get rid off the enemies and go to the other room. Find a stack of block jump on it and then jump to the higher blocks at the entrance.

Now make a jump for the floating blocks to the right and the symbol will be waiting for you ahead.

Eleseer

Vault Symbol #51

Location: From the upper tier, walk to the eastern side walk over the tiny ledge on your left so that you can get to the exterior wall. Get to the back of the wall and you will find your Vault Symbol.

If there is anything confusing or missing in the guide let us know in the comments so that we can help you with it.