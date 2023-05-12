Firewall/Portforwarding Guide to Host/Play Borderlands Online

Borderlands is an awesome game with a stunning co op gameplay but the procedure to do that and the hurdles make it a frustrating first time experience. It’s rather sad that lot of people just gave up on this game only because they weren’t able to connect to their friends due to complicated procedure.

To host and play borderlands online you will have to forward certain ports and also configure your firewall as follows.

Port Forwarding Borderlands to Host and Play Online

To effectively host borderlands you need to forward these ports.

1. TCP 28900 – 28902

2. TCP 7777

3. TCP 28910

4. TCP 29900

5. TCP 29901

6. UDP 6500

7. UDP 7777 – 7787

8. UDP 9989

9. UDP 27900

Firewall Settings For Borderland

Once you have forwarded the above mentioned ports, you need to configure your firewall so that it doesn’t be a hurdle for playing borderlands online.

Windows XP / Vista

Step 1

Go to Start -> Control Panel -> Switch to classic view -> Windows Firewall. Click on Exceptions tab and add “borderlands.exe” in the exceptions.

Step 2

Follow this if above method doesn’t work. Go to Start -> Control Panel -> Switch to classic view -> Windows Firewall. Click on “Advanced Tab”, enter description of the service i.e “Borderlands” and enter the ports below.

1. TCP 28900 – 28902

2. TCP 7777

3. TCP 28910

4. TCP 29900

5. TCP 29901

6. UDP 6500

7. UDP 7777 – 7787

8. UDP 9989

9. UDP 27900

Windows 7

Step 1

Go to Control panel -> Network and sharing center -> Windows firewall, and click on advanced settings. A window will pop up with options inbound rules, outbound rules, connection security rules, and monitoring.

Now click on the “Inbound Rules” and you will see two options for “Borderlands” one with an “acception” and other with a “deny” rule, delete both of them.

Step 2

Click “New Rule” on the right hand side and add following settings.

Rule Type: Program

Now navigate to your game folder and choose “borderlands.exe”.

Action: Allow the connection

Profile: Tick Private/Public

Name: Borderlands

Step 3

Right click properties on Borderlands in rules and go to “Advanced Tab”. Now make sure interface type is selecting either your wireless or wired connection.

Change Edge Traversal to “Allow Edge Traversal”. Now click on “Protocols and Ports” tab to do the following.

-Select protocol type and change to any.

-All ports for local port.

-All ports for remote port.

Note: Repeat for the “Outbound Rules”.