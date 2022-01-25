Blizzard Entertainment Survival Game Announced By Studio

It hasn’t even been a week since Activision was acquired by Microsoft and Blizzard has already announced a whole new IP. The Blizzard Entertainment survival game hasn’t been named yet, but was just announced on the studio’s Twitter page. The game will also take place in an entirely new universe.

It’s a big move for the company, since its last original IP, Overwatch, came out all the way back in 2016. It’s a new genre as well, being a survival game, something that Blizzard has never developed before. Hopefully, the new game and new world means a brand new start for Blizzard following Activision’s acquisition.

Survival games once inundated the video game market much in the same way that battle royales have done recently. While this might seem like Blizzard striking when the iron is ice-cold, it also makes the game more distinct, especially since it’s the first new IP from them in a while. Either way, the Blizzard Entertainment survival game has a lot to live up to.

Blizzard is seen as one of the greatest developers around, though its reputation has suffered greatly over the past few years as various issues with the studio’s culture, lacking quality of expansions, and most recently the multiple lawsuits and walkouts. With Activision being acquired by Microsoft, however, hopefully this means that Blizzard can get back to its good old days of game development.

We can likely expect a lot of the usual survival game stuff from the Blizzard title, including crafting, gathering, building houses and eventually settlements, fighting enemies and wild animals, and more, though we’ll have to wait for exactly what it will involve until either this year’s E3, or this year’s BlizzCon.

Until then, if you’re interested in the upcoming Blizzard Entertainment survival game, you can follow the studio on Twitter to see what other information they reveal about it.