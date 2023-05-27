With season 1 for Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, we have some new stuff to uncover and test with the new battle pass. One of these new things is the new weapon called the MAC-10. We have prepared this guide to show How to Unlock Mac-10 SMG in Black Ops Cold War.

Black Ops Cold War MAC-10 SMG

The Mac-10 submachine gun in CoD BO Cold War is a compact beast with a very high fire rate, but this high fire rate comes with high vertical recoil.

If we compare it to the default of the game so far, the well-known UZI or Milano, the MAC-10 has a damage of 27 while UZI has a damage of 42, which might be disappointing to you, but this is not all.

This beast’s fire rate is well around double that of UZI at 1111 RPM (UZI has only 576 RPM). It also has a significantly lesser reload time than any other SMG in the game.

Unlocking MAC-10 is not that difficult in the new Season 1 Battle Pass of the CoD Black Ops Cold War.

It is available at tier 15 of the free battle pass, which means that you do not have to pay anything to unlock the gun, and all you need is to earn the XP in game.

To gain XP fast, you can complete daily and weekly challenges as it gives you decent XP, which will help you get through the initial levels of the battle pass quite fast.

Make sure to open all the crates and do the side stuff, like completing the contracts, as it will also grant you a decent amount of XP.

Of course, the one big thing to get lots of XP is by securing a match win and you will get a huge bonus and XP.

But if you don’t want to go through all of that or cannot wait for 15 levels, you can also buy the battle pass bundle, which costs around 2400 COD points and you will pass 20 tiers instantly.

This will unlock your MAC-10 instantly. And this is all you need to know about MAC-10 and how you can unlock it in the new Black Ops Cold War Season 1 for use in both multiplayer and warzone.