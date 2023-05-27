How to Fix Black Ops Cold War Firebase Z Broken Matchmaking

In this guide, we will tell you how to fix Broken cross-platform matchmaking in Firebase Z, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War’s latest Zombies map.

How to Fix Firebase Z Broken Matchmaking in COD BLOPS Cold War

Firebase Z is the second zombie map added to Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War with Update 1.11.

This map is set in the Jungles of Vietnam with all new types of enemies and bosses. This map also features a new wonder weapon called the RAI K-84.

This new map is free on all platforms. Upon release, players are facing an error during cross-platform matchmaking with PlayStation players.

If a PC/Xbox player hosts a private lobby and a PlayStation player joins their session, they are prompted with an error concerning missing content, which is not the case.

This bug occurs because the PlayStation player has access to exclusive zombie modes.

Treyarch has assured the players that they are aware of the bug and are actively working on a fix which will be deployed soon.

In the meantime, they have suggested a workaround, which is:

Let the PlayStation player host the party.

Play Public Matches

If a session is already created, you can pass on host privileges to the PS Player.

Letting the PlayStation Player host a private game will let all players enjoy a smooth, uninterrupted session of Zombie Mayhem.

Until an official fix drops, this method is your best bet to enjoy the Firebase Z zombies map in BO Cold War with your PlayStation friends.