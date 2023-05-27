Our Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Gear and Equipment Guide will help you with all of the pieces of gear and equipment in the game so that you can decide which one you need to choose.
Black Ops 4 Gear and Equipment
BLOPS4 Multiplayer has a number of gear and equipment and players can use only one on each.
You should pay extra heed when it comes to selecting a piece of gear in your *Multiplayer Loadout*. You should always choose that fits your playstyle or your role in your team.
Gear
Gear can be very useful in multiplayer matches. However, you can only use one piece of gear in your loadout so you will have to make a choice and choose the one the best suits your playstyle.
Here are the piece of gear from which you can choose from:
Equipment Charge
Equipment Charge will give you a faster recharge of your equipment and specialist weapon.
Acoustic Sensor
Acoustic Sensor makes it easier to hear enemy movement and highlights them in the minimap.
COMSEC Device
COMSEC Device will reduce the cost of calling Black Ops 4 scorestreaks.
Stim Shot
Stim Shot instantly refills your health and reduces the healing cooldown.
Body Armor
Body Armor provides increased protection from initial bullet damage.
Equipment
Like gear in BLOPS4, players can only equip one piece of equipment at one time. It means you will have to make a choice and choose the equipment that best suits your playstyle or your role in your team.
Here are all the pieces of equipment from which you can choose from:
Special Issue
Special Issue will allow you to use the unique equipment of your specialist.
Trophy System
Trophy System will allow you to destroy enemy explosives, lethal, and tactical within the range of 10 meters.
Concussion
Concussion will allow you to disorient and slow enemy movement speed.
Molotov
Molotov blows up on contact and burns enemy players caught in the fire.
Frag
Frag explodes and has a short fuse. Players can cook it by holding it.
