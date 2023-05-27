Black Ops 3 Zombies Zetsubou No Shima Tips and Strategy

Zetsubou No Shima is a new Black Ops 3 zombies map as a part of Eclipse DLC. The events of Zetsubou No Shima take place sometime after Der Eisendrache in 1945.

The new zombies map takes place on a mysterious island in Japan where Element 115 transformed the locals into gruesome creatures. Your job, once again, is to survive against endless waves of zombies for as long as possible.

Black Ops 3 Zombies Zetsubou No Shima Tips

Since surviving against countless zombies trying to chew your head off can be an overwhelming experience, this guide contains some helpful Zetsubou No Shima tips to help you survive a bit longer.

Beware of Spiders

Spiders in Zetsubou No Shima are lethal – have no doubt about it! They cannot only stun your character – rendering weapons useless for a short duration of time – but can also hinder your progress if you leave an area for a long time.

Use Shortcuts

It takes only a couple of seconds for zombies to surround you and put an end to your efforts. Due to this fact, you should try to learn all the available shortcuts including zip lines, underground passages, and more.

Turning On Power

In order to turn on power and benefit from various things scattered around the map, you need to activate a total of 3x generators which require irradiated water and a bucket. Moreover, do note that you need to activate generators inside Lab-A and Lab-B at roughly the same time.

Use Traps and Gobblegum

Traps are placed all over the area which can clear a horde in no time. You should try and take advantage of these traps as well as Gobblegum vending machines to make your life a tad easier. In case you do not know, Gobblegum vending machines work almost like Perk-a-Cola machines, but provide temporary boosts.

Use Spores and Grow Plants

You should also consider growing plants by planting seeds and watering them in order to obtain various valuable items. Furthermore, you should also try to shoot zombies while they are standing next to spores.

Wonder Weapons

Last but not the least, Wonder Weapons are must-have in Zetsubou No Shima. These are extremely powerful weapons that can be built after finding various buildable parts. You can check out our other guides attached above for more information!

Do not forget to share your own tips and strategies with us in the comments section below!