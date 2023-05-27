Black Ops 3 Zombies Zetsubou No Shima Gobblegum Flavors Guide

With Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Zombies map Shadows of Evil, Treyarch introduced the concept of Gobblegums. Zetsubou No Shima Gobblegum are basically vending machine similar to Perk-a-Cola machines and provide players with temporary boosts.

Black Ops 3 Zetsubou No Shima Gobblegum vending machines can be found scattered around the area and can be used after spending points. However, do note that there is no guarentee whether these vending machines will work 100% of the time or not.

In addition to this, you will not know what a particular Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Zetsubou No Shima Gobblegum flavor does until you have tried it – this is where this guide comes in!

Black Ops 3 Zetsubou No Shima Gobblegum Guide

Gobblegum Flavors

Secret Shopper

Effect : Lasts 10 Minutes

Any gun wall-buy can be used to buy ammo for any gun.

Fear in Headlights

Effect : 2 Minutes

Zombies seen by players will not move.

Unbearable

Effect : Auto-Activates

N/A

Temporal gift

Effect : Lasts for 1 Complete Round

Power-ups last longer.

This is all we have Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Zetsubou No Shima Gobblegum guide. If there is something else you would like to know, make sure to let us know in the comments section below!