Black Ops 3 Zombies Weapons, Upgrades, Power-Ups, Perks Guide

Black Ops 3 zombie map, Shadow of Evil, weapons, perks, and power-up guide with tips and strategies on how to best use them.

Black Ops 3 Zombies Weapons, Upgrades, Power-Ups, Perks

Weapons, Perks, and Power-Ups are the keys to survival in Black Ops 3 zombie mode.

Since the zombie mode this time around is quite harder than what fans are used to, it’s crucial to get all the help that you can gather.

This guide details everything you need to know about all the Weapons, Power-Ups, and Perks in Shadows of Evil and the Giant along with tips and strategies for using them most effectively:

Black Ops 3 Zombies Weapons

Assault Rifles

KN-99

This weapon has a high rate-of-fire with medium recoil and a fast reload time.

You can get this as a Wall Weapon and it is pretty decent to kill a large horde quickly. When used with Pack-a-Punch, it becomes Anointed Avenger and gains increased magazine capacity, more ammo, and increased damage.

XR-2

It is a three-round burst Assault Rifle which can be used to score headshots and clean up hordes of zombies. You can acquire it as a Wall Weapon in the zombie mode.

Man-o-War

This is a high damage Assault Rifle in the game with moderate recoil and fairly slow rate-of-fire.

For this reason, you shouldn’t consider using this weapon at close range. It’s best used at long range. The weapon changes into Dead Armada when Packed-a-Punched.

HVK-30

This is a fully automatic Assault Rifle which has the best rate-of-fire in the category.

In addition to this, this has the very low recoil which makes it an ideal weapon to score headshots and clear up waves of undead. It changes into High Velocity Kicker when Packed-a-Punched.

Sheiva

This weapon has the slowest rate-of-fire among Assault Rifles, but the high damage output renders it very effective against first 10 waves of undead. When used with Pack-a-Punch, this weapon changes into Cumulus Struggle.

M8A7

This four-burst weapon is amazing when it comes to scoring headshots and clearing up waves of undead. It changes into The Unspeakable when used with Pack-a-Punch and gain additional damage.

ICR-1

This is a Mystery Box weapon in the zombie mode which upgrades into the Illuminated Deanimator and gain additional damage, ammo reserve, and clip size.

Sub-Machine Guns

Bootlegger

The Bootlegger is exclusive to the zombie mode and upgrades into Ein Sten which has higher damage output, large magazine size, and range.

Kuda

This is an all-rounder SMG which lacks when it comes to effective range, but with all those zombies trying to get onto you, the factor becomes non-existent. The weapon upgrades into Crocuta when used with Pack-a-Punch.

VMP

This weapon has a high damage output and rate-of-fire, but is highly inaccurate when it comes to scoring headshots.

However, with an entire wave upon you, you just spray it and you’ll get out alive. This weapon upgrades into Impaler when used with Pack-a-Punch.

Vesper

This weapon is available both on Shadows of Evil and the Giant and is a pretty good all-rounder SMG. When upgraded with Pack-a-Punch machine, it changes into the Infernus and gain additional damage and ammo capacity.

Pharo

This four-round burst weapon has a high rate of fire which makes it easier to fire continuously and makes it very effective at close range. The weapon upgrades into Whispering Regurgitator when used with Pack-a-Punch machine.

Weevil

This weapon is similar to PDW from Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 and has a high clip size which makes it ideal when it comes to spraying from the hip-fire and dealing with undead at close range.

The weapon changes into Barrage when used with Pack-a-Punch machine.

Shotguns

KRM-262

This weapon is available in The Giant map and similar to other shotguns, is extremely effective in the zombie mode. The weapon changes into Dragon’s Glare when used with Pack-a-Punch machine.

205 Brecci

This is a semi-auto shotgun which can make short work of undead at close –to-medium range. This weapon upgrades into Stellar Screech when used with Pack-a-Punch machine.

Argus

This lever-action shotgun is especially very effective when it comes to ADS. It upgrades into Ancient Messenger when used with Pack-a-Punch machine.

Haymaker-12

This fully-automatic shotgun is probably one of the best guns in the game. But note that you will have to be closer to zombies in order to exploit its full potential. The weapon changes into Shoeshining 100 when used with Pack-a-Punch machine.

LMGs

Dingo

This weapon has a very high rate-of-fire for an LMG. You can use it ammo reserve and rate of fire to eliminate a ton of zombies without any problem. When used with Pack-a-Punch, this weapon becomes the Dire Wolf.

BRM

This weapon possess a mix of high damage and a decent recoil which makes it ideal for scoring headshots in the game mode. You can Pack-a-Punch this weapon to change it into Blight Oblivion.

48 Dredge

This LMG is 6-round burst which fire at a pretty fast rate-of-fire. It’s the first LMG in the entire series which is not fully-auto. The weapon changes into Trapezohedron Shard when used with Pack-a-Punch machine.

Gorgon

This is a Mystery Box weapon in the game and has an insane high damage. But it lacks when it comes to its slow rate of fire.

Only equip it when you are at a decent range and doesn’t have to worry about zombies overwhelming you. The weapon changes into Athena’s Spear when used with Pack-a-Punch machine and gain even more damage and ammo reserve.

Sniper Rifles

Locus

This bolt-action sniper rifle is pretty good, but you cannot expect to stick to it much longer. Once used with Pack-a-Punch, it changes into Arrhythmic Dirge and gains increased damage and ammo reserve.

Drakon

This weapon will net you many one-shot kill if you are good with it, but with a full horde behind you, it won’t serve you well.

When used with Pack-a-Punch machine, it will change into Bahamut and gain increased damage. This weapon can, however, be used to kill bosses easily.

SVG-100

This bolt-action sniper rifle is pretty good, but you cannot expect to stick to it much longer. Once used with Pack-a-Punch, it changes into Ikken Hissatsu.

Pistols

LCAR-9

This pistol has pretty decent damage and rate of fire and should be equipped as soon as possible in early rounds. You should be able to change it into Flux Collider 935 using Pack-a-Punch machine which transforms it into a good side-arm.

Annihilator

This weapon has 18 rounds in the zombie mode which will definitely get you some tight corners.

Bloodhound

This is your default weapon in the zombie mode and should be changed as soon as possible unless you wish to transform it using the Pack-a-Punch machine which changes into Meat Wagon with increased damage as it begins firing grenades instead of bullets.

RK-5

This 3-round burst pistol is very similar to B23R from the Black Ops 2 and should be used to score some easy headshots early in the game and to get some extra points. You can also use it with Pack-a-Punch machine to change it into Rex-Kalibur 115 for increased damage and ammo reservation.

Wonder Weapons

Civil Protector

Civil Protector is basically a robot which you can acquire for 2,000 points after turning on the power in the Shadows of Evil. This robot not only makes short work of zombie horde, but will also revive you quickly and should be at your side at higher rounds.

Nar-Ullaqua

This is by far the strongest weapon I’ve come across in the zombie mode. It doesn’t matter whether you have a 100 zombies chasing after you or a 1,000; one shot from this weapon it will create a rift which will suck all nearby enemies inside.

In addition to this, you will also get all the bonuses, power-ups, and items dropped by enemies. This weapon is a must-have at higher rounds.

Elemental Sword

The only melee weapon in the zombie mode is extremely powerful and sometimes all it takes is a single hit from the sword to kill undead.

You need to have this in your arsenal in order to complete the Easter Egg, but this is also a very strong weapon overall In addition to this, the sword can also be upgraded for higher stats which is a plus.

Perks

Different Perk-a-Cola machines scattered around the city give you permanent boosts to last a little longer against the undead. Do note that you can only have 4 active perks at any time:

Quick Revive

This is a free revive service which you can avail in the initial narrow alley in which you spawn.

Mule Kick

This is a useful which allows you to carry three weapons at the same time. The Mule Kick Perk-a-Cola is located inside the rift area below.

Widow’s Wine

This is a new perk featured in Black Ops III which transforms your normal Frag Grenades into Semtex which stick to zombies and traps them inside. The Widow’s Wine Perk-a-Cola machine is also located in the rift area below.

Double-Tap

This is one useful perk which increase your weapon’s rate-of-fire without using any additional ammo. As for the Perk-a-Cola machine, it is one of those perks which are always rotating in all three districts.

Jugger-Nog

This is arguably one of the most important perks to use in Shadows of Evil as it increases the amount of damage you can absorb.

Normally, you go down with three hits, but Jugger-Nog increases it to six hits. As for the Perk-a-Cola machine, it is one of those perks which are always rotating in all three districts.

Stamin-Up

This is another useful perk which increases the duration for which you can sprint as well as the sprint speed. You can find this perk in the Junction area, right next to the large ice cream neon-sign.

Speed Cola

Another handy perks which drastically increases the reload speed of all available weapons. As for the Perk-a-Cola machine, it is one of those perks which are always rotating in all three districts.

Power-Ups

Unlike Perks, the Power-Ups are randomly dropped by zombies and provide you with certain boosts that can turn the tides of a round. These Power-Ups include:

Insta-Kill

This power-up allows you to single-shot any enemy.

Nuke

You should save this power-up in case you get overwhelmed as this allows you to kill each and every enemy on the map.

Max Ammo

You should save this power-up for when you run out of ammo as it allows you to completely refill ammo for all your weapons including Wonder Weapons and weapons from the Mystery Boxes.

Carpenter

Once you pick this power-up, you will instantly repair all barricades on the map which will give you some breathing room and get items that you need.

Double-Points

As the name suggests, you will receive double points for everything you do in the game which is handy for leveling up your profile.

Fire Sale

Fire Sale temporarily spawns Mystery Boxes near your location and also reduces the cost by 10 points.

If there is something else you would like to know, make sure to let us know in the comments section below!