Black Ops 3 Zombies The Giant Strategy Guide – Solo, Team Tips

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 zombie map, The Giant solo and team-based strategy guide.

The second zombie map in Black Ops 3 is basically a remake of the map Der Riese featured in the original Black Ops and World at War.

For more help on Black Ops 3 Zombies The Giant, read our How to Get All Perks, How to Get The Giant Secret Weapon, Best Loadouts Guide and How to Level Up Fast.

Black Ops 3 Zombies The Giant Strategy

The map is only accessible to Season Pass holders and those who bought the game’s Hardened Edition. In addition to this, it also carries the story and original character from earlier zombie modes.

The map features all the things that appear in Shadows of Evil and basically revolves around the same core strategy:

One of the best techniques to reach the high rounds and ensure your survival at these rounds is to get to the room where you’ll read the words something like ‘return’. If you are playing with a full party, you need to make sure that everyone gets to this little.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Once you get there, you’ll notice that all the zombies in the area will come inside through one open window and from nowhere else despite the fact that there is another opening in the room.

Now all you need to do is to sit in a corner if you are playing solo or pick specific spots if you are playing with a full team and keep your target at the open window.

Personally, I believe this is a glitch of some sort as Treyarch wouldn’t miss such as thing, but then again, this is something which you can exploit to level your profile and reach higher waves without any issue whatsoever.

While playing solo, you will come across a number of narrow alleyways without only one way for zombies to come through. You should try to find such corridors and try to score as many headshots as possible.

Also, if you come across Max Ammo, don’t pick it up until you’re completely out of ammo. Once you’ve acquired enough points, don’t just stand there and go out to pick up maximum perks to ensure survivability!

When we talk about perks, you need to make sure that you go with Speed Cola, Jugger-Nog, Double-Tap, and another one of your choice. In addition to this, you need to ensure that you’re always on the move and the zombies are always behind you.

The weapons which have splash damage should be avoided because those weapons will get you killed. Instead, you need to look weapons which has pretty decent amount of ammo and damage output to score as many headshots as possible.

Once you’ve acquired such a weapon, you need to ensure that you use it with Pack-a-Punch to increase its maximum effectiveness, ammo reservation, and the overall damage output.

Also note that once you’re on the higher rounds, the dogs are extremely lethal and will bring you down in an instant! Therefore, you need to make sure to kill them before focusing on other common enemies.

Another solo strategy that you can go with is to open up the a couple of doors near the Teleporter-B side and get the VMP followed by completing a few rounds at the spawn before moving towards the Power Switch, turning it on, and camping there for a few rounds.

When it comes to Perks, you need to accumulate enough points to get yourself Quick Revive, Jugger-Nog, Speed Cola, and Double Tap. While you are at early rounds, you should try and stick with the VMP in order to accumulate points.

However, once you gather enough points, you should try to increase the firepower at your disposal by investing in Upgraded Dingo with Turned Bullets, Upgraded 48 Dredge with Turned Bullets, Upgraded HVK with Turned Bullets, Bowie Knife, as well as the Annihilator which comes in really handy when it comes to high rounds.

In addition to this, you should also try and get yourself some Tripmines and Monkey Bombs which will save your life during some tight situations.

While you’re at the upper rounds, you should definitely consider camping at the catwalk and spraying zombies with the Turned Bullets to give yourself some breathing room. Don’t even think about relying on the Ray Guns at higher rounds as it will not do you any good at all!

Also make sure to use as much Gobblegums as possible as these will give you some really great benefits which will come in real handy in certain situations.

Furthermore, in case you are in fear on being overrun by zombies, make sure to slide because in this way, zombies will not be able to stop you.

In addition to this, you should also try and get the Jugger-Nog as early as possible as it will not only allow you to absorb more damage from the zombies, but will also allow you to run through traps which is a huge bonus.

Finally, make sure to level your favorite guns as soon as possible and try to get those attachments which will come in real handy at high rounds.

Also if you get downed, try to rely on your Monkey Bombs, but in case you don’t have them, don’t run towards the perk, but think about your safety first.

Also don’t forget to share your own solo and team-based strategies with us in the comments section below!