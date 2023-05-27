Black Ops 3 Zombies Shadows of Evil Gobblegum Flavors, How to Level Up Fast

Black Ops 3 Shadows of Evil Gobblegum and leveling guide to help you better understand Gobblegum and level up fast.

Unlike zombies mode featured in earlier COD installments, the zombies featured in Shadows of Evil are a tad harder; thanks to the way they spawn in the game. But to counter this, Treyarch has introduced some interesting new mechanics such as Gobblegum mechanic.

Understanding Gobblegum Flavors and How to Level Up Fast

Gobblegum is basically a vending machine similar to Perk-a-Cola machines which provide players with temporary boosts. This guide details everything you need to know about Gobblegum and includes tips to level up fast in zombies mode:

Understanding Gobblegum Flavors

The Shadows of Evil features a new addition called Gobblegum. Aside from Perk-a-Cola machines which provide players with permanent boosts, there are other vending machines called Gobblegum machines.

While perks provide long-lasting effects, boosts offered by Gobblegum last for a short duration of time or for a certain number of rounds.

Similar to Perk-a-Cola machines, Gobblegum vending machines can be found scattered around the three districts of the map and can be used by spending points. However, one thing that you need to note is that these machines will not work 100% of the times and may give up on you when you need them the most.

In addition to this, you won’t know what a particular flavor of Gobblegum does until you’ve tried it yourself!

Before starting a match, you’ll be allowed to customize your Gobblegum flavors which will appear in game using the Gobblegum Packs option. Initially, you’ll be able to choose from a limited few, but as you level up your profile, you’ll gain access to more and more Gobblegum flavors.

The idea is to experiment with more and more Gobblegum flavors and see what works best for you. But when playing with a full team, you should choose the ones which will help your team sustain for as long as possible.

For your convenience, we’ve provided a complete list of all Gobblegum flavors along with their known effects:

Aftertaste – Retain Perks when Downed

Alchemical Antithesis – 1 Ammo for Every 10 Points

Always Done Swiftly – Sort of Quickdraw

Danger Closest – No Explosive Damage

Dead Of Nuclear Winter – Nuke Power-Up Spawn

Ephemeral Enhancement – Upgrade Current Weapon

Firing On All Cylinders – Shoot while Running

Immolation Liquidation – Fire Sale Power-Up Spawn

Impatient – N/A

I’m Feelin’ Lucky – Spawn with Random Power-Up

In Plain Sight – No Threat for 10 Seconds

Killing Time – Freeze Enemies for 20 Seconds

Kill Joy – Spawn with Insta-Kill Power-Up

Licensed Contractor – Spawn with Carpenter Power-Up

Lucky Crit – N/A

Now You See Me – All Enemies Target Players

One For The Road – An Extra Perk Slot

On The House – Random Perks

Perkaholic – Get All Perks

Phoenix Up – Revive Everyone and Get Perks

Pop Shocks – Melee Deals Electric Damage

Private Eyes – Mark Nearby Enemies

Respin Cycle – Reroll Mystery Box

Stock Option – No Reload

Sword Flay – 5x Damage on Melee

Wall Power – Upgrade Next Weapon

Who’s Keeping Score – Spawn with Double-Points Power-Up

How to Level Up Fast

In case you’re looking to power level real fast, you can do so with a simple trick. Before we get to that, do note that you gain XP by killing zombies, headshots, opening doors, performing rituals, killing Margwa, and completing rounds.

In addition to this, you should also focus on completing challenges which involves getting xx number of kills, getting xx number of headshots, so on and so forth.

However, if you’re looking to rank up real fast for any reason whatsoever, you can try this simple trick:

For this method, all you need to do is to fire up the game after which you’ll find yourself in a narrow alleyway. From your initial position, if you face the Junction and check the walkway above, you’ll notice the Shadow Man there.

Now all you need to do is to hit the Shadow Man five times using your default or any other wall weapon and you’ll instantly jump to round-5 with some decent points in pocket. If you’re still not satisfied, you can shot him again five times and you’ll jump to round-10 with some more points.

Finally, if you wish to jump to round-15, you’ll have to shoot him again until he disappears which will send you to round-15 with about 16,000 points in hand.

By doing so, you’ll not only rank up real fast because you are surviving a lot of rounds, but will also gain access to new areas and a ton of points to do whatever you want.

Do note that we don’t know whether the method will eventually get patched by Treyarch or not. Until then, you have pretty bright chances of maxing out your profile if you wish to do so.

If there is something else you would like to know, make sure to let us know in the comments section below!