Black Ops 3 Zombies Revelations Easter Eggs Locations Guide

In addition to the main Easter Egg, there are multiple Black Ops 3 zombies Revelations Easter Eggs that can be found throughout the map.

These optional Black Ops 3 zombies Revelations Easter Eggs include Super Perks, Weapons, Pieces of Equipment, and more.

For more help on Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 zombies Revelations, read out our JuggerNog Perk Locations Guide, How to Build Pack-a-Punch Guide, and Main Easter Egg Completion Guide.

Black Ops 3 zombies Revelations Easter Eggs Guide

In our Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 zombies Revelations Easter Eggs Guide, we have covered everything you need to know about uncovering these secrets.

Find M1927 Weapon

You should be able to see different chalk/blood writings across the map – there are x5 writings in total. After you have found one, you need to interact with the writing and move it to another place. Here is what you need to do:

Move ‘Wish hard and often and your wish well will run’ to Verruckt

Move ‘Knowledge itself is for the taking’ to Kino der Toten

Move ‘A soul alone can follow the path’ to Mob of the Dead

Move ‘Ascend from darkness’ to Nacht der Untoten

Move ‘Salvation lies above’ to Nacht der Untoten

Once you have completed all the steps, the M1927 weapon becomes available as a wall-buy.

Cycle Weapons Between Friends

Once you have made M1927 as a wall-buy, find an empty table located in Nacht der Untoten. What this table basically does is that it allows you to drop a weapon which one of your friends can pick up.

This is particularly useful if you want to cycle a particularly powerful weapon among friends or want to trade if you think you are not good with a particular weapon.

Find the Wolf Head

This thing is super easy to get and allows you to sprint for increased durations of time. In order to get the Wolf Head, you need to head over to Der Eisendrache and towards the skeleton tomb.

Once you are there, you need to toss a grenade at the skeleton tomb above and fend off the zombie horde. These zombies should drop blue crystals – signifying that you are on the correct path.

After you are done with it, head over to Kino stage and acquire the Wolf Head from the stands – as easy as it can get!

Find Al’s Hat

In order to find Al’s Hat, you need to head over to Mob of the Dead and head inside the cell with a toilet seat inside. After you are inside, you should be able to claim the prize without doing anything else.

Receive a Free Perk

In order to find a free perk in the game, you need to head over to Anti-Gravity Section in Der Eisendrache. After you are there, activate the Anti-Gravity and continue moving up via wallrunning.

Make sure that you do not fall down and continue moving up. Try to follow the path leaving out of the room and you should be able to find free perk at the very top without any problem.

Find Super Stamin-Up

If you continue to kill Margwa in the map, you should be able to spawn Margwa Head – this is signified with an audio clue. Once you get that, you need to head over to Kino stage area and find the head on top of the clothing shelf.

Wearing the Margwa Head allows you to receive less damage from Margwa, deal more damage to Margwa, and have increased sprint duration.

Find Super JuggerNog

Once you have built the Keeper Protector by activating all x4 Corruption Generator, let it kill x number of zombies. After you receive an Audio Cue, head back to Kino stage area and pick up the helmet lying there.

This helmet is essentially you Super JuggerNog perk, allowing you to withstand more damage than the regular JuggerNog Perk and more.

Time-Dependent Weapons

There are multiple weapons in Black Ops 3 zombies Revelations which can be acquired if you manage to complete certain number of rounds in under a fixed time limit. Here is everything you need to know about these weapons:

Nunchuck

You need to complete 5 rounds in under 5 minutes to unlock the weapon and acquire it from Der Eisendrache.

Skull Splitter

If you manage to complete 10 rounds in under 10 minutes, you are rewarded with a Skull Splitter.

Nightbreaker

If you wish to get your hands on Nightbreaker, you need to complete 20 rounds in under 20 minutes.

This is all we have on Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 zombies Revelations Easter Eggs Guide. If there is something else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!