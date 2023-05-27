Black Ops 3 Zombies Liquid Divinium Farming – How to Get Fast, Craft Mega Gobblegum

Liquid Divinium is a random item which you can acquire after making any purchase in the game and is used to craft Mega Gobblegum.

Black Ops 3 Zombies Liquid Divinium Farming

You can find Liquid Divinium at doors, wall buys, and Power-Up machines to create more gumballs in Dr. Monty’s factory.

Mega Gobblegum, on the other hand, work exactly like the regular Gobblegum, but provides extremely powerful boosts. For example, a Mega Gobblegum can provide you with 7 perks at the start of a round which is insane!

Although Treyarch’s official description is accurate, it forgets to mention that you can also acquire the Liquid Divinium from purchasing Perks, the Gobblegum itself, and boxes.

Another thing to note here is that everything mentioned above has equal chances of providing you with the material. For instance, opening doors and boxes have very less chances of delivering the material.

Dr. Monty’s Gobblegum machines and Perks can provide you with the Liquid Divinium, but to be honest, I wouldn’t count on them which leave us with Wall Buys and Pack-a-Punch machine. Another thing to note here is that The Giant has more chances of providing it than the Shadows of Evil.

For starters, I wouldn’t recommend using Pack-a-Punch on every gun at your disposal. Instead, you should play the Giant and purchase every Wall Weapon out on the map. This will sometimes provide you with nothing, but there are 80-90 per cent chances that you will receive pretty decent amount of the Liquid Divinium.

In addition to this, also note that you’ll have more chances of getting the material on your first buy of a particular Wall Weapon. Purchasing the same Wall Weapon over and over again might not yield anything.

However, if you don’t have access to the Giant, you can also do so on the Shadows of Evil, but do note that it’s a lot harder to get on SOE as compared to the Giant. In contrast to the Giant, the best and most probable way of acquiring it on SOE is to continuously use Pack-a-Punch machine.

If you know any other means to get the Liquid Divinium fast, do make sure to let us know in the comments section below!