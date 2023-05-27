Black Ops 3 Zombies Level Up Fast Guide – Quick Leveling Tips, How To

Leveling your ‘Zombies Mode’ profile in Black Ops III is a good idea as it not only allows you to customize your weapons in different ways, but also grants you access to different Gobblegum flavors.

For more help on Black Ops 3 Zombies, read our Shadows of Evil Easter Egg Steps, Wonder Weapons Guide, Fuse Locations Guide and Zombies Perks Locations Guide.

Black Ops 3 Zombies Level Up Fast

Our guide is all about some small tips which will help you Power Level in Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Zombies Mode:

Benefit from the Invincible Glitch

Throughout the Shadows of Evil map, there are various invisible ledges which be accessed by players. These ledges provide players with a safe heaven as zombies are unable to attack them, but players are free to aim, toss grenades, and basically kill zombies in all possible ways.

Reaching these ledges is a simple matter of a quick jump which is not hard to do at all! Because of the fact that it’s so simple, players can hop down, replenish their ammo, and get back up.

Moreover, since there are more one spot like this, multiple players can benefit from it and level up together. However, do note that players will do receive damage from the flying creatures, but those are not hard to eliminate.

Using the said glitch, players can play for as many rounds as they possibly can and even max out their profile in a single sitting. You can check my Shadows of Evil — Exploits and Glitches guide for more information.

Killing the Shadow Man at Start

In addition to benefiting from the invincible glitch, there is another glitch which allows players to kill Shadow Man right after spawning and skipping to round-15 while earning all XP at the same time. This is a pretty simple glitch and all that you need to do is here:

Right after you spawn in the narrow alleyway, face towards the Junction and look up to find a purple mist on a fenced area. You need to shoot this thing about 5 times in the head and you’ll receive some XP and will directly jump to round-5.

Shooting him again will grant you with some more XP and you’ll jump to round-10. Finally, doing so again will teleport you to round-15 and you’ll receive massive 16,000 points without doing anything.

Now it’s your choice whether you choose to stick to the game or end it followed by repeating the entire process again. You can also combine it with the first method and save yourself from the hassle of completing some early easy rounds.

Doing Each and Everything

This may sound obvious, but everything that you do in the game grants you XP.

For this reason alone, you should use Gobblegum machines, try out different weapons, upgrade them using Pack-a-Punch machine, turning on power while in Beast Mode, opening rift entrances, completing rituals, buying Wall Weapons, and things like that.

When it comes to utilizing Power-Ups, you should try and save the 2x Points for the start of a round and not use it immediately if you’re about to end a round.

Buy Some Mountain Dew and Doritos

If you don’t mind spending some money, you can buy some Mountain Dew and Doritos which contains ‘Double XP’ codes which grant you increased amount of XP for a limited duration of time.

In the past, the offer was applicable to both Multiplayer Mode and Zombies Mode, but this year, Treyarch has made it limited to Zombies Mode only. In addition to this, check the community pages and keep an eye out on the ‘Double XP’ weekends which are also the same thing, but free.

Lastly, don’t forget to share your own leveling tips with us in the comments section below!