Black Ops 3 Descent Zombies Gorod Krovi GKS-45 MK3 Wonder Weapon Guide – How to Get

Aside from Black Ops 3 zombies Gorod Krovi Gauntlet of Siegfried Wonder Weapon, there is another Wonder Weapon in the game called the GKS-45 MK3.

As suggested from the trailer of Gorod Krovi, the GKS-45 MK3 is a dual-wield weapon and is arguably one of the best weapons in the game – including all the Wonder Weapons.

When it comes to dual-wield, you will have a Ray Gun styled weapon in one hand and a Plasma Gun in the other hand. Furthermore, the guns have unique attributes that can get you out from sticky spots.

For more help on Black Ops 3 zombies Gorod Krovi, read out our Easter Eggs Steps Completion Guide, Guard of Fafnir Guide, and Gauntlet of Siegfried Guide.

Black Ops 3 Zombies Gorod Krovi GKS-45 MK3 Wonder Weapon Guide

Our Black Ops 3 Zombies Gorod Krovi GKS-45 MK3 Wonder Weapon guide will walk you through everything you need to know about getting your hands on this Wonder Weapon and how it behaves in combat.

Black Ops 3 Zombies Gorod Krovi GKS-45 MK3 Wonder Weapon

As mentioned earlier, the GKS-45 MK3 has some unique attributes that can get you out of tight situations. Your left hand weapon fires a yellow orb that has the ability of sticking to any surface and slowing down zombies.

To make things even more devastating, if you shoot the yellow orb using your right-hand weapon, it will create a black hole which will suck all the zombies surrounding the yellow orb into it.

This is obviously something we have seen in the past zombie maps, but it is good to see it making a return.

If you, however, do not feel like sucking zombies in oblivion, you can use the right-hand weapon as normal Ray Gun which deals incredible amount of damage and is perfect for killing multitude of zombies in no time.

Lastly, each weapon can be reloaded at different times and has huge ammo capacity – about 150 in total.

Black Ops 3 Zombies Gorod Krovi GKS-45 MK3 – How to Get

Unlike Black Ops 3 Gorod Krovi Gauntlet of Siegfried which involves completing a plethora of steps for completing it, the GKS-45 MK3 Wonder Weapon requires no buildable parts of any other hassle for that matter.

In order to get your hands on the weapon, you need to open up Mystery Boxes and hope that you get one from it. We are not sure if there is any other method involved in getting it, but we will make sure to let you know if we come across anything.

The GKS-45 MK3 Wonder Weapon can also be upgraded using the Pack-a-Punch machine which changes it into Maelstrom of Eris which increases its overall damage output and ammo capacity.

This is all we have on Black Ops 3 zombies Gorod Krovi GKS-45 MK3 Wonder Weapon Guide. If there is anything else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!