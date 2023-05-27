Black Ops 3 Descent Zombies Gorod Krovi Dragon Strike Guide – How to Get

Black Ops 3 zombies Gorod Krovi Dragon Strike is a powerful weapon/attack that is capable of taking out multitude of zombies with the might of a living, breathing dragon.

In addition to getting rid of a zombie horde in tough situations, Gorod Krovi Dragon Strike is also an important step in the completion of the map’s main Easter Egg.

For more help on Black Ops 3 Zombies Gordon Krovi, read out our Easter Egg Completion Guide, Musical Easter Egg Guide, and GKS-45 MK3 Wonder Weapon Guide.

Black Ops 3 Zombies Gorod Krovi Dragon Strike Guide

This article will guide you through step-by-step instruction in finding and using Gorod Krovi Dragon Strike.

Black Ops 3 Zombies Gorod Krovi Dragon Strike Steps – Pack-a-Punch

The first thing that you need to do in order to get is to get to the Pack-a-Punch room. There are no buildable parts involved, but it is still a long step which is why we recommend checking out our Gorod Krovi Pack-a-Punch Guide for more details!

Black Ops 3 Zombies Gorod Krovi Dragon Strike Steps – Activation

If you head up from the Pack-a-Punch room, you will be able to interact with a mechanism which will send countless zombies upon which you will have to fend off. It is a good idea to be equipped with your best weapon and have everything stocked up.

After interacting with the crystal, the entire building will enter into a lockdown mode and you will have to go against a total of x4 zombies waves. It is highly recommended that you do this as early as possible to get some breathing room as the difficulty increases at higher rounds.

Black Ops 3 Zombies Gorod Krovi Dragon Strike Steps – Getting the Dragon Strike

Once you have successfully fended off zombie waves, you need to head back to the area where you interacted with the mechanism and add the crystal into your inventory. One important thing that you need to note here is that you will not be able to pick it up, but it does not mean that it will not go into your inventory.

In order to use the Dragon Strike, you need to press right on the d-pad. After using it, you will be able to see the area on which the strike will fall in addition to blast radius. I advise moving away from the position as it is a pretty devastating attack. One of the best things about the Dragon Strike is that it will lure zombies into it before firing.

This is all we have on Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 zombies Gorod Krovi Dragon Strike Guide. If there anything else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!