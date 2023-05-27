Black Ops 3 Shadows of Evil Wonder Weapons Guide – Parts Locations, How to Build

How to build all Wonder Weapons in Black Ops 3 Shadows of Evil zombie map.

For more help on Black Ops 3 Zombies, read our Shadows of Evil Strategy Guide, Shadows of Evil Perks Locations and Buildable Parts Locations.

Black Ops 3 Shadows of Evil Wonder Weapons

Aside from Wall Weapons and the ones that you can acquire from the Mystery Boxes, there are other weapons that you can craft by combining parts salvaged from the city.

Wonder Weapons are some of the most powerful and amazing weapons in the game. This guide details everything that you need to know in order to build these weapons in Shadows of Evil:

Nar-Ullaqua

For this weapon, you need Margwa Heart, Margwa Tentacle, and Xenomatter.

In order to acquire the Margwa Heart, you need to kill the Margwa which will first appear on round-8. The Margwa Tentacle, on the other hand, is acquired as random loot from green plant salvaged using the Fumigator.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Finally, the Xenomatter is also acquired as random loot from dead Parasites.

Zombie Shield / Rocket Shield

In order to build this Wonder Weapon, you need to find three fuses and three shields scattered in three districts of the city. Here are the locations of each of the items:

First Fuse: Canal District – far end of the catwalk opposite of Zandi’s Smoke Lounge sign

Second Fuse: Waterfront District – far end of the catwalk

Third Fuse: Footlight District – on a railing along the catwalk

First Shield: Inside the room where the blue neon-sign reads Zandi’s Smoke Lounge

Second Shield: In one of the two rooms in Waterfront District

Third Shield: In one of the two rooms in Footlight District

Grab all these parts and build the shield from any workbench.

Civil Protector

To create the Civil Protector robot, you need to find three fuses scattered across the map. For the first part, you need to head over to the Canal District and find the fuse on the far end of the catwalk opposite of Zandi’s Smoke Lounge neon-sign.

For the second fuse, you’ll find it on the far end of the catwalk; in a corner railing in the Waterfront District. As for the final fuse, head over to the Footlight District and find it on a railing along the catwalk.

After getting all the fuses, you need to head over to the rift area where you’ll come across a machine which will have three slots for all three fuses. You need to insert the fuses in there and that’s it!

Once this is done, you’ll be able to call in the Civil Protector from any machine which has 2,000 written over it.

Elemental Sword

To find the sword, you need to identify and memorize three symbols which will see while you are on a train. Once you have memorized the symbols, you need to head down to the rift area and only power up these symbols on the wall which will get you an egg.

Then you’ll have to charge the egg by placing it on all four gargoyles across the city and charge it by killing zombies spawned in the area. Once the egg is fully charged, you’ll have to take it back to the rift and acquire the sword.

Charged Elemental Sword

In order to charge the sword, you need to complete the Pack-a-Punch ritual and have the sword with you. With both these things completed, you need to get to your corresponding ritual room and get an egg from there.

Then you will have to charge the egg by placing it on four platforms scattered around the city and charge it by killing large spawned monsters. Once completely charged, you will have to take the egg back to the ritual room and obtain the upgraded sword.

You can check out my Shadows of Evil Buildables Guide for more information on how to get each buildable part.