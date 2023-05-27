Black Ops 3 Descent Zombies Gorod Krovi Gobblegum Flavors Guide

In addition to x4 new multiplayer maps and new Gorod Krovi zombies map, Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Descent DLC also brings a ton of new Gobblegum flavors. As previous iterations of Black Ops 3 zombies, Gobblegum flavors cannot only get you out of sticky situations, but some of them have pretty hilarious effects.

Newly introduced Black Ops 3 zombies Godor Krovi Gobblegum flavors are from both Classic Gobblegum and Mega Gobblegum flavors.

For more help on Black Ops 3 zombies Gorod Krovi, read out our Easter Egg Completion Guide, Pack-a-Punch Guide, and Musical Easter Egg Guide.

Black Ops 3 Zombies Gorod Krovi Gobblegum Flavors

Our Black Ops 3 Zombies Gorod Krovi Gobblegum Flavors guide details everything you need to know about new Gobblegum Flavors featured in Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Descent DLC.

Black Ops 3 Descent Zombies Gorod Krovi Classic Gobblegum Flavors

Projectile Vomiting

As the name suggests, this Gobblegum Flavor basically causes the undead hit by explosions such as grenade or rocket launcher to vomit uncontrollably. Once used, the effect of Projectile Vomiting lasts for a total of 5 minutes.

Black Ops 3 Descent Zombies Gorod Krovi Mega Gobblegum Flavors

Disorderly Combat

When used, the effect of Disorderly Combat lasts for a total of 5 minutes. This is sort of a hit and miss sort of Gobblegum flavor as it provides the user with a new, random weapon after every 10 seconds. Due to this randomness, there is absolutely no telling whether the user would take a beating or shred those undead creatures.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Slaughter Slide

Those who like to slide often in Call of Duty: Black Ops 3, Descent DLC has something very fun! With Slaughter Slide Gobblegum flavor, users will create two massive explosions during slides which will kill all nearby enemies. Unlike other Gorod Krovi Gobblegum flavors, Slaughter Slide does not come with a time limit. Instead of a time limit, it is restricted to a total of x6 slides only.

Crate Power

This is yet another new Descent DLC Gobblegum flavor, however, it is useless without Mystery Box. This Gobblegum flavor essentially changes every weapon you get from Mystery Box into its Pack-a-Punch upgraded form. I currently do know whether you need to have access to Pack-a-Punch secret area or not in order to get its effect.

Shopping Free

This is easily one of the most useful Gobblegum flavor in Black Ops 3 zombies Gorod Krovi. When activated, this makes all your purchases including doors, wall-buys, and Pack-a-Punch upgrades completely free for 1 minute. This is something you should take most advantage of and have a clear cut plan as to what you need to do in order to get most benefit from it.

These are all the new Black Ops 3 Descent zombies Gorod Krovi Gobblegum Flavors we have! If you found anything missing or confusing? Let us know in the comments below!