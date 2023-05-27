Black Ops 3 Dead Ops Arcade 2 Strategy Guide – Tips For High Rounds

Dead Ops Arcade – Dead Ops Arcade 2 in Black Ops 3 – is a returning mode which first appeared in the original Black Ops.

The secret game mode basically pits you against countless zombies in a top-down perspective. By initiating and playing the Dead Ops Arcade 2, you earn ‘Silverback in Black’ Achievement or Trophy.

Black Ops 3 Dead Ops Arcade 2 Strategy

Our guide details some high rounds tips and strategies for Dead Ops Arcade 2:

Coming to Beach, there is no specific strategy involved and you need to make sure that you don’t die and accumulate lives for the later rounds. Since the HP and spawn time of zombies is relatively slow, you should’ve no issues dealing with them.

For the Docks, there is again no specific strategy involved, but you need to make sure that you get rid of Dead Collectors as soon as possible.

Furthermore, before you eliminate the last zombie on the map, make sure that there are no more barrels left or your entire multiplier will be gone which will translate into lesser lives for later rounds.

After reaching the actual ‘Docks’ area, you need to accumulate as many lives and as many points as possible which will help you a ton in later rounds. You’ll get numerous multiplier drops which will help you maintain a high score, but make sure that you don’t die.

Once you get to the ‘Farm’ area, you need not die and try to maintain a high multiplier – again!

Also make sure to explode the golden cows as these will drop a number of resourceful drops such as maximum multiplier and more. If you make it to this area without dying, you’ll have a high multiplier which will help you a lot.

For the ‘Graveyard’ area, in the challenge round, look for a small opening in the zombie circle and don’t eliminate them immediately. Instead, let them come after you and take them all out at the same time.

While tackling the second Silverback Challenge, you shouldn’t hesitate from using a couple of Nukes as you’ll eventually get them back at the top of the area in addition to a couple of lives. Just continue to run and don’t use any dashes and you should be fine.

Once you reach the small area, you need to accumulate zombies in a circle and only kill a few of them at a time. After you notice that they are not spawning anymore, kill them all and move ahead. This needs to be your primary strategy from this point on.

Just don’t continue to shoot enemies as you come across them. Instead of this, you need to try and accumulate them and slowly killing them until they stop spawning all together or you get something like tank or helicopter.

As for Margwa boss fight, it works similar to normal zombie mode.

Lastly, make sure to share your own tips and strategies with us in the comments section below!