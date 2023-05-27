Black Ops 3 Collectibles Locations ‘Curator Guide

Black Ops 3 collectibles guide to help you unlock the Curator and the Walking Encyclopedia Achievement/Trophy.

Black Ops 3 Collectibles Locations

There are a total of 56 collectibles that can be found in Call of Duty: Black Ops III. These collectibles include Intel pieces, helmets, mechanical parts, flowers, etc.

This guide details the locations of all 56 collectibles scattered across 11 missions of the game.

Mission 1 -– Black Ops

Collectible #1

Once the mission starts, crawl under the plane wheels and check the table in the next room to find the collectible.

Collectible #2

After hacking the camera controls, check the wall opposite of the camera controls to find the collectible.

Collectible #3

After breaching into the area before the interrogation room, check the nearby corner to find the collectible.

Collectible #4

Destroy the vehicles using the VTOL and check the small room located on the left side of the hanger to find the collectible inside.

Collectible #5

Since this collectible is miss-able, you need to make sure to pick it up from the far off wall before entering the APC.

Mission 2 -– New World

Collectible #6

Enter the large room with loads of enemy soldiers while you’re controlling a drone and check the right side of the room to find the collectible.

Collectible #7

After getting attacked by robots on the train station, head up using the stairs and find the collectible near a bin.

Collectible #8

After entering the room with the remains of a train in the middle, head downstairs to find the collectible.

Collectible #9

While you are in the train, check the next adjacent compartment to find the collectible inside.

Collectible #10

Find the previous collectible, continue ahead and go upstairs to find the collectible sitting on a chair.

Mission 3 –- In Darkness

Collectible #11

After the first fight, check the behind the counter in the area to find the collectible.

Collectible #12

Enter the building in the flooded area and check the far wall on the right side of the building to find the collectible.

Collectible #13

You need to dive into the water, continue behind your brother-in-arms, and search the remains on the left side to find the collectible inside.

Collectible #14

Enter the restaurant on the ground floor after the water section and reach the far end of the area. Once there, go through a door into a side-room and find the collectible there.

Collectible #15

Follow your brother-in-arms in the flooded area, but don’t enter the building ahead. Instead use the stairs to reach the upper floor, reach the area where you came from, and search the rooms there to find the collectible.

Collectible #16

Enter a building after the zipline sequence, head to the upper floor, and search the very first room to find the collectible inside.

Mission 4 –- Provocation

Collectible #17

After you gain control of your character, drop down into the garage and search the area to find the collectible there.

Collectible #18

After collecting the previous collectible, head outside and search the right side of the market area to find the collectible.

Collectible #19

Head inside the building on the left side of the village with a watchtower and check the upper floor area to find the collectible.

Collectible #20

Once you get to the container section, find a red container and climb on top of it to find a smaller blue container containing the collectible.

Collectible #21

Enter the museum and check all the cases as one of it contains the collectible that you require.

Collectible #22

At the very end of the mission, before heading towards the burning platform, use your zipline to reach the upper floor of the second platform and find the collectible there.

Mission 5 –- Hypocenter

Collectible #23

After the mission starts, head down the hill and search the yellow tent there to find the collectible.

Collectible #24

After hacking your way inside the facility, search the left alleyway inside to find the collectible there.

Collectible #25

During the sequence where you get attacked by some robots, head inside the small building nearby and find the collectible inside.

Collectible #26

Head inside the newly opened door on the left side after your brother-in-arms discusses the blue eagle poster and find the collectible inside.

Collectible #27

While you’re inside the laboratory with many skeletons, search the right side of the area to find the collectible.

Collectible #28

After getting attacked by some robots in the flooded area, head inside the room with the television set and search the area beneath it to find the collectible.

Mission 6 –- Vengeance

Collectible #29

As soon as you gain control of your character, check the backside of the house to find the collectible.

Collectible #30

While you’re in the Chinatown, you need to enter the garden and search for a small greenish-blue flower.

Collectible #31

After the sequence with enemy snipers and robot, continue towards the checkpoint and keep checking the left side to find the collectible.

Collectible #32

Before you complete the mission by entering inside the room, check the room where you get attacked by robots inside the building on fire.

Mission 7 –- Rise and Fall

Collectible #33

Just before you enter the interrogation room, check the desk opposite the room to find the collectible.

Collectible #34

After getting ambushed, head upstairs and find the collectible in plain sight.

Collectible #35

After the car sequence –- cutscene –- check the left wall for a poster which is basically a collectible.

Collectible #36

After you arrive in the village, you need to search the homes on the right side of the area to find a collectible inside.

Collectible #37

Before entering the VTOL, check the right side of the area to find a collectible nearby.

Collectible #38

At the very end of the mission, head inside the VTOL and then inside the only building on the left side to find the collectible upstairs.

Mission 8 –- Demon Within

Collectible #39

After the initial fight, search the structure on the right side of the snow-clad area to find the collectible inside.

Collectible #40

After collecting the previous collectible, you need to stick to the left side while chasing Sarah Hall and find the collectible before the ground collapses.

Collectible #41

This collectible is located right next to an ammo crate in the area where you first confront the wolves.

Collectible #42

During the sequence with the German soldiers, head to the upper floor of the wooden house nearby and find the collectible there.

Collectible #43

After finding the previous collectible, proceed towards the objective, crawl inside another house, and find the collectible there.

Collectible #44

During the sequence with the tank, head inside the demolished building on the right hand side and find the collectible inside.

Mission 9 –- Sand Castle

Collectible #45

This collectible is located on top of the rooftop housing the communications panel.

Collectible #46

This collectible is located on the refinery platform having another communications panel.

Mission 10 –- Lotus Towers

Collectible #47

Take the elevator in the shopping mall area and check inside the first shop on the left side to find the collectible inside.

Collectible #48

You need to breach the air vent and search the locker in the room to find the collectible inside.

Collectible #49

During the sequence where you get attacked by ASP, head upstairs to find the collectible inside an office.

Collectible #50

In order to find this collectible, you need to search the rooftop near the market stalls before the wallrunning sequence.

Collectible #51

While you’re in the burning area, you need to search the remains of an elevator in the area to find the collectible.

Collectible #52

During the VTOL fight sequence, search for the collectible inside the building on the right side.

Mission 11 – Life

Collectible #53

As soon as you gain control of your character, turn around and pick up the poster which is a collectible.

Collectible #54

This collectible is located in the same area where you need to hack into a terminal.

Collectible #55

During the sequence with three gates, first go through the one on the right side then the middle one. After you reach the village, check the rooftops of the buildings on the far left side to find the collectible there.

Collectible #56

As soon as you read ‘Purging’, check the first room you come across and find the collectible inside.

