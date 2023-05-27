Black Ops 2 Zombies Glitches and Exploits Guide



Zombie mode has so far been the highlight of Black Ops 2. Surviving zombies is not a simple task. You can’t do it by following simple strategies, when the time comes, you will have to improvise, and this is where the glitches and exploits that you have spent time to uncover come into play.

You need that little edge to fight the sheer numbers of the undead. If you are up for the task, take note of these glitches and exploits that can make you a hard-to-kill human in the lands of the undead.

These glitches will most probably be useful in the later rounds and do not ruin the experience unless you want to do it yourself! It’s just early days so only few these glitches and exploits have been found. As the time passes, we will have more glitches to share with you guys.

Invincible Glitch

This glitch quite simply makes you impervious to the zombie attacks. To exploit this glitch first you need to get to the Power House. Once you get there drop down to the Power Shed / Core. Now that you are there, you need to get to the workbench in the Power Shed. However, before doing that you need to pick the face plate which can be found at the random spot in the room. Place the face plate on the workbench.

This will automatically place it onto the little corner beside the bench. After that, crouch into this little breach on the faceplate and move a bit to the left. As long as you do not move from this spot, the zombies will not be able to attack you.

They will simply pile on to your left just waiting to be picked off by you. You can watch this video for clarity.

Zombie Barrier Glitch (Farm)

This glitch can be exploited in the farm area in the Tranzit. Use the turbine to open the double doors to the shed. On the other side of the shed, open the single door. Go outside through the single door, shut the single door behind you, and stay outside until the double doors of the shed close. After that, go back inside the shed.

The zombies will charge at the now shut double doors of the shed. However, they will get stuck there. Their heads and hands may be poking out from the double doors. You can still shoot at them for a few easy kills. You can watch this video for clarity.

Zombie Barrier Glitch (Nuketown Zombies 2025)

What you have to do is buy the barrier in the yellow building. Go out to the balcony and lie yourself up with the wooden pole sticking out. Back up slightly so that your cross-hairs are off the side of the wood. Now stand up and this will make you invisible to the zombies. Only about one in a hundred zombies would hit you. You can watch this video for clarity.

Stretched Zombie Glitch

This next glitch is more comedic than useful really. Some times when you finish of zombies, their bodies stretch to ridiculous proportions.

If you come across any other glitches or exploits in Black Ops 2 Zombies, don’t forget to share with us by commenting below!