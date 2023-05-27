Black Ops 2 Zombies Die Rise – How to Turn on the Power



Like the previous maps, Black Ops 2 Zombies Die Rise also has a power room where you can bring back the power. If you have been wondering that how the power can be turned on in this new level, then I am telling you it’s not very tricky.

All you need to do is grab some points (750) so that when you reach the power room door, you can open it. I am not talking about the First double door (in the starting section of the map) so keep it closed unless you want to waste your point.

After you have collected enough points, you need to go to the elevator. It will shake up a bit and then fall down. Move straight ahead and from the hole on the right side of the wall, jump onto the next platform. Take another right and after walking through a couple of rooms, you will be able to spot a green double door.

You can open the door and get inside. The power switch you are looking for is inside this room.