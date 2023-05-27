The Thrustodyne Aeronautics Model 23 is the strongest weapon in the Zombie mode of Black Ops 2, the gun fires highly pressurized wind at the enemy that tears them apart. In this guide, we will show you how to build jet gun in Black Ops 2 Tranzit zombies mode.

The Jet Gun can only be used continuously for a short time before it blows up and scatters its parts nearby, but the parts can be recollected and rebuilt into the weapon.

How to Build Jet Gun in Black Ops 2 Tranzit

The gun is made up of a jet engine, a wire, a handle, and a pressure gauge! You have to find these components to finally bring them together to build the wonder weapon!. As for the locations to find them, the following guide is quite helpful. All of these components are in Tranzit

Jet Engine: can be easily found in the tunnel, between the bus depo, where you spawn. Just wait for the bus you are on to slow down and jump out! And you will see the jet engine there. Go to the town map where you can find the Work Bench in the Pool Hall bar. This is where the gun is made Wire: You have to go to the power house as located on the map and turn the power on if its already not on. Go up the stair on the catwalk and keep towards the right side of the wall till you reach a gap, jump inside the gap. Look down, you will see a big pit of lava and fire which you must avoid and jump on the broken cat walk to find the wire on the box. Take the wire back to work bench in the town Handle: This component is in the first Zombie map of Black ops 2, Nacht Der Untoten. This can be found as drawn out on the map, between the farm and the power station. Once found take it back to the workbench aswell Pressure Gauge: First of all you have to go to the Power station and walk in the fog in the direction of the bus path! Keep to the left side till you reach a green light lamp post and then turn to almost 90 degree. When you look behind you, you will find a wooden cabin on the floor of which the Pressure gauge can be found. Take it to the Pool Hall bar in the town

Once you have all the components the gun can be made on the work bench in the Pool Hall Bar

