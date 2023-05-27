Black Ops 2 Buried Trample Steam Parts Locations – How To Build



In this guide, I will teach you how to build a Trample Steam (a buildable object in Buried) and where to find all the necessary parts in Black Ops 2 Buried.

If you have played the Uprising DLC for Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, then you must be familiar with the parts required to build a Trample Steam.

The first thing you will need is a Workbench. There are a number of Workbenches scattered through the city. You will easily find one in a building having a long stairway. The one where Mystery Box is also located. Other Workbenches are in Court House, Saloon and Sheriff’s Office.

The next thing you will need to do is to find all parts required to make the Trample Steam. After you collect a part, bring it to your Workbench to begin your work. For more help on Black ops Buried, read our LSAT Buy, Pack a Punch Location Guide and Mined Games Easter Egg guide.

Trample Steam Parts Locations

The first part is in the General Store. It is right across the building with the Mystery Box. You will find it lying on a book shelf. After collecting the first part, move up the stairs and you will find your second part on your left. Look for the third part in the barrels situated right beneath the staircase in the very same building. The fourth and the last part is also in the same building. Just move up and look for it on a table in the room on your right.

Use of Trample Steam

Trample Steam can be used to get from one building to another. Just place it on the edge of a building and hop on it and it will take you to the neighborhood building.

Having any difficulty in finding any parts or would you like to add anything? Do let us know in the Comment Section below!