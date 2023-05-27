Black Ops 2 Buried I’m your Huckleberry Guide – Unlock All Map Areas



This guide will show you how to unlock “I’m your Huckleberry” achievement/trophy in the Black Ops 2 Buried Zombie map from Vengeance DLC. For this achievement/trophy to pop-up, you will need to access all areas of the map with the help of your new friend in a single game.

The achievement is worth 25G Gamerscore on Xbox 360 and a bronze trophy on Playstation 3.

Basically, you will need to destroy all the barriers and gain access to all the areas in the map. The mutant you will come across in the game can clear out all the debris for you only if you know how to get him to do that!

Also note that, clearing the area out without mutant’s help will cost you 1250 points. For more help on Black Ops 2 Buried, read our Turn on Power and Trample Steam Parts Locations guide.

Here’s how to do that for free:

Step #1

You will need to find the prison unlocking key. It will keep on appearing at random spots in the map – most frequently on the key chain ring mounted on the wall near the prison. There will be a green light near it to make it easy for you to spot it.

Step #2

After finding the key, you will need to locate the prison. Find the stairs leading to the second floor of a wooden building at the corner of the town. The ceiling in that room will lead you to the prison.

Step #3

After getting the prisoner out, you will need a lot of alcohol to get him destroy the barriers.

Note: You will find plenty of alcohol all around the map.

Step #4

After getting the liquor, get it to the prisoner and he will crush anything in his path.

Step #5

You will see an alley near the prison. (The same one from which you got the prisoner out). Lead the prisoner there and feed him liquor once again to make him destroy the barriers in front of you to get a Juggernaut Perk inside.

Step #6

Access all the areas in the similar fashion for the achievement/trophy to pop-up.

Have any queries regarding this or need any help? Do let us know in the Comment Section below and we’ll surely help you out!