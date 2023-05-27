Black Ops 2 Buried – How To Build Gallows



The Gallows is one of the buildables that can be constructed in the zombie map for the Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 – Vengeance DLC pack. In Buried, there is a gallows-like structure just outside the Church that you can build up with four parts in order to complete.

The Gallows is the Maxis side for the the Easter Egg, and it’s important to know that you won’t be able to switch to making the guillotine if you start the Gallows, since two of the parts are the same.

For more help on Black Ops 2 Buried, read our Mined Games Easter Egg Guide.

Antenna

The first thing you need is the antenna. This can be found in the barn so head on over there. Search in each of the stalls on the ground floor of the barn in order to find this. It looks like a regular TV antenna.

Lightbulb

This part can be found in the same building where you release the giant Hillbilly. Head upstairs, there is a narrow room full of wooden boxes, and on top of one of the boxes you can find this part.

Cable

Head on over to the armory (the building with the chalk drawings), on the left side is a door leading to another room where you can find this part.

Battery

This last part is inside the church. If you don’t know how to break into the building here’s how. Lead the giant to the blocked entrance and feed him booze. He’ll charge into the barricade and clear it up. Head inside and across the room and you can find the battery behind the pedestal/altar.

Once you’ve constructed the Gallows, Maxis will talk to you and it’ll be time to move on.