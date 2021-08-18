Biomutant Recouped All Costs And More With Over 1 Million Copies Sold

Biomutant has proven to be a highly profitable venture for publisher THQ Nordic and its parent company Embracer Group despite suffering delays and receiving a lackluster response from critics at release.

According to an interim earnings report (via VGC) for the first quarter of the 2021 calendar year, Biomutant has sold more than 1 million copies across all supported platforms. The post-apocalyptic Kung-Fu fable was hence able to recoup all development and marketing costs within the first week alone. That in addition to recouping the cost which Embracer Group incurred while acquiring developer Experiment 101 and gaining rights to the Biomutant intellectual property itself.

“The main revenue driver in the quarter was the release of Biomutant from our internal studio Experiment 101,” said Embracer Group. “So far, the game has sold more than one million copies. The full investment into development and marketing as well as the acquisition cost for Experiment 101 and the IP, was recouped within a week after launch.”

Biomutant released after being in development for more than three years and being delayed multiple times. The elusive game was originally hailed for its potential but which did not quite fall through into release. The final version, perhaps owing to its delays, was thought by players to be a shell of its former self.

Biomutant was an anticipated game due its combat which took from martial arts, right in the center of a mystical world. The combat however was anything but fulfilling. It goes without saying that Experiment 101 could have done a lot better with the concept and that being said, the game itself did suggest that the developer had to leave behind some ideas due to shortage of time.

Despite all of the said problems and issues, THQ Nordic has got itself a winner. Biomutant has been able to become profitable, meaning that there is a slight chance of Experiment 101 considering a sequel for redemption.