Biomutant greatly emphasizes the customization of your furry character in a variety of ways. One of the aspects of this customization is the different perks your character can have. In this Biomutant Best Perks guide, we will tell you all the general and class-specific perks available in Biomutant and what they do in detail.

Biomutant Best Perks

Perks in Biomutant are basically skills that your character possesses. You get some initial perks from choosing your class at character creation and more by unlocking them as you level up.

To unlock Perks, you need to spend upgrade points that you get each time you level up. Each Perk has a different point cost and level requirement.

The perks are categorized into two main categories one is General Perks and the other is Class related Perks.

Let’s take a look at each perk available in detail below!

General Perks

PERFECT RELOAD

With this Perk reloading weapons get speed up and damage is also increased by 20%.

LUCK OUT

With this Perk, the chances of loot increased by 10%. This Perk will cost you 1 upgrade Point.

CHARMER

One point increased the chance to persuade in dialogue. This Perk will cost you 1 upgrade Point.

MAUNT MANIA

Move Speed of biological mounts is increased by 5%. This Perk will cost you 1 upgrade Point.

KI ENERGIZE

You can use this after Special Attack to replenish your Ki-energy. This Perk will cost you 1 upgrade Point.

PLATING

The armor value of Equipment and clothes is increased by 25%. This Perk requires 2 upgrade Points.

CLIP TECH

With this Perk, the shooting capacity before reloading of ranged weapons is increased by 25%. This Perk requires 2 upgrade Points.

WUNG-FU WONDER

This does 20% more damage to the target in unarmed attacks. This Perk requires 2 upgrade Points.

TOYTINKERER

This Perk requires level 7 and damage done by automation weapons is increased by 100%. This Perk requires 2 upgrade Points.

TRIGGER TECH

In this reload time of ranged weapons is reduced by 33% and it requires level 7 to unlock and 2 upgrade Points.

TECHNICIAN

In this attack speed of ranged weapons is increased by 10% and it also requires level 7 to unlock along with 3 upgrade Points.

ADRENALINE

With this Perk, the health regency is increased by 40% during the fight. This Perk will cost you 3 upgrade Points.

WHET

It requires level 15 to unlock and in this attack damage of Melee weapons is increased by 15%. This Perk will cost you 3 upgrade Points.

GUNSMITH

It also requires level 15 to unlock and attack damage of ranged weapons is increased by 15%. This Perk will cost you 3 upgrade Points.

WUNG-FU BARRAGE

Unarmed damage of successive unarmed attacks is increased by 5%. This perk requires level 15 for unlocking and will cost you 3 upgrade Points.

Dead-Eye Perks

CRACKSHOT

With this perk, even non-automatic Rifles deal 20% more damage. This Perk will cost you 1 upgrade Point.

QUICKLOAND

Ranged weapons reload time decreased by 25%. This Perk will cost you 1 upgrade Point.

SNIPER

With this Perk, there is a 10% critical chance bonus for non-automatic Rifles. It requires level 7. This Perk requires 2 upgrade Points.

GUNSLINGER

The fire ratio of dual-wielded guns is increased by 20%. This Perk requires 2 upgrade Points.

SHARPSHOOTER

Damage done by a two-handed gun is doubled and it requires level 15 plus 3 upgrade Points.

Commando Perks

FURY

The damage done to target by ranged weapons is increased by 10%.

STIMULUS

When health drops below 20% the damage for melee attacks is increased by 20%. This Perk will cost you 1 upgrade Point.

ADRENALINE

When health drops below 20 your attack speed with melee weapons is incremented by 10%. This Perk will cost you 1 upgrade Point.

SHOCK

5% chance to stun a small enemy by a shotgun hit. It requires level 7 and 2 upgrade Points.

BRUTALITY

In ranged attacks, critical damage is increased by 10% and it requires level 15 and 2 upgrade Points.

Psi-freak Perks

MEGAMIND

Ki-energy regen is increased by 20% with this perk.

NOCTURNAL

At night the intellect attribute is increased by +10. This Perk will cost you 1 upgrade Point.

MIND MELT

With this perk power damage attacks can deal critical hit and chances for that are 10%. This Perk will cost you 1 upgrade Point.

PSI SPIKES

10% more damage is done to the targets by the power damage attacks. This Perk requires 2 upgrade Points.

BRAIN DRAIN

Power damage attacks regenerate health by 20% and it requires level 15 and 2 upgrade Points.

Saboteur

HYPERGENETIC

Dodge energy cost is reduced by 20%.

REFLEXES

With this perk, weapon-based ranged attacks can miss you completely. This Perk will cost you 1 upgrade Point.

AGILE

The dodge distance is increased by 20% in this perk. This Perk requires level 7 and 2 upgrade Points.

MOVING TARGET

Your movement speed is increased by 5% in combat and it requires level 7 and 2 upgrade Points.

EVASIVE

Armor increased by 20% when you are dodging attacks in the air. It requires level 15 and 3 upgrade Points.

Sentinel Perks

TOUGHNESS

Base armor increased by 10% in this perk.

MEDIC

From items, health regen is increased by 10%. This Perk will cost you 1 upgrade Point.

RICOCHET

The chances of the enemy’s weapons attacking themselves increased by 10%. It requires level 7 and 2 upgrade Points.

INVICIBILITY

When you are in full health your damage and armor from melee attacks increased by 20%. This Perk requires level 7 to unlock and 2 upgrade Points.

KNOCK

Smaller enemies fall when you dodge them. This Perk requires level 15 to be unlocked and has a 3 upgrade Point cost.

Mercenary

FURY

The damage done to the target by melee weapons is increased by 10%

MEGAMIND

With this perk, there is a 20% increase in the ki-energy regen. This Perk will cost you 1 upgrade Point.

REFLEXES

The chances of weapons-based ranged attack by enemies missing you can be increased by 10%. This Perk requires 2 upgrade Points.

INVICIBILITY

When you are at full health, your damage and armor from melee attacks is increased by 20%. This Perk requires level 7 and 2 upgrade Points.

BRUTALITY

10% increase in the critical damage done by melee attacks. This Perk requires level 15 and 2 upgrade Points.

This covers all the perks available to unlock in Biomutant.