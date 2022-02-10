Beyond Good & Evil 2 Still Years Away From Release

By Saqib Mansoor

The troubles of Beyond Good & Evil 2 have apparently not gone away as the sequel remains in development hell even after all of these years.

According to a report by Bloomberg earlier today, Beyond Good & Evil 2 has still not gone past its pre-production phase despite being in development for more than five years now. It hence becomes adamant that a potential release will not be happening for another few years provided that developer Ubisoft Montpellier is able to address whatever problems are plaguing the development process.

Beyond Good & Evil 2 has technically been on the drawing board for more than a decade. The sequel received a teaser all the way back in 2008 before going dark. The game was finally revealed in 2017 with a goal of populating multiple planets with procedurally generated characters, but has since then only received minor updates along with an assurance that the project has not been canned.

Beyond Good & Evil 2 has presumably gone through a lot of changes during its rocky development cycles. The game is still targeting PlayStation 4 and Xbox One based on its own listing, but beta invitations from last year mentioned PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X as the intended platforms. Considering that a new generation of consoles were launched during development, there has been a lot of musing that Ubisoft has either gone for a cross-generation release or will be ditching previous-generation consoles.

Ubisoft Montpellier has made a lot of promises for Beyond Good & Evil 2 such as the game boasting “innovation” and featuring more content than the original, as well as being more accessible to players who never experienced the original.

Saqib Mansoor

has halted regime changes, curbed demonic invasions, and averted at least one cosmic omnicide; all from the confines of his gaming chair.