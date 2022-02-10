Beyond Good & Evil 2 Still Years Away From Release

The troubles of Beyond Good & Evil 2 have apparently not gone away as the sequel remains in development hell even after all of these years.

According to a report by Bloomberg earlier today, Beyond Good & Evil 2 has still not gone past its pre-production phase despite being in development for more than five years now. It hence becomes adamant that a potential release will not be happening for another few years provided that developer Ubisoft Montpellier is able to address whatever problems are plaguing the development process.

Beyond Good & Evil 2 has technically been on the drawing board for more than a decade. The sequel received a teaser all the way back in 2008 before going dark. The game was finally revealed in 2017 with a goal of populating multiple planets with procedurally generated characters, but has since then only received minor updates along with an assurance that the project has not been canned.

Beyond Good & Evil 2 has presumably gone through a lot of changes during its rocky development cycles. The game is still targeting PlayStation 4 and Xbox One based on its own listing, but beta invitations from last year mentioned PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X as the intended platforms. Considering that a new generation of consoles were launched during development, there has been a lot of musing that Ubisoft has either gone for a cross-generation release or will be ditching previous-generation consoles.

Ubisoft Montpellier has made a lot of promises for Beyond Good & Evil 2 such as the game boasting “innovation” and featuring more content than the original, as well as being more accessible to players who never experienced the original.