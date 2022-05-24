Beyond Good and Evil 2 is still alive as Ubisoft’s “most ambitious project to date”

It has been more than five years since Beyond Good and Evil 2 was announced and more than a decade since the prequel was first teased.

The troubled action-adventure game has never received a release window or targeted platforms and has often been thought to be canceled. However, Beyond Good and Evil 2 is still alive and remains in development in some form.

According to a job listing from last week, Ubisoft Barcelona is seeking a senior gameplay animator to “take ownership of the quality of the animations and the functionality of the gameplay systems” of Beyond Good and Evil 2, “one of the most ambitious Ubisoft projects to date.”

Ubisoft Montpellier, the developer behind the first game in the franchise, is helming the prequel. Ubisoft Barcelona has served as a support studio for several Ubisoft projects and is likely lending Ubisoft Montpellier a helping hand in the ongoing development of Beyond Good and Evil 2.

In February, Beyond Good & Evil 2 was reportedly still in the early stages of development was yet to go past its pre-production phase. Its development status meant that a release was still several years away. Its infancy is also why the game has never received a full-blown gameplay reveal.

Beyond Good & Evil 2 is believed to have gone through several overhauls during its rocky development cycle. Its official website still mentions PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC as the targeted platforms. However, with a whole new console generation out, Ubisoft Montpellier is now likely targeting PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S as well. If not a cross-generation release, the prequel will prefer a current-generation release to a previous-generation only release.

Beyond Good and Evil 2 is supposed to feature an open-world setting where players get to explore planets and their cities, gaining new technologies in the process to delve further into the narrative-driven gameplay.