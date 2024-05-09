Top 9 Teams To Manage In Football Manager 2021

Choosing the right team to manage in Football Manager 2021 can be overwhelming. There are several factors to consider when picking up a new team, as it can be a pretty significant investment, especially if the team requires significant work.

This FM21 guide will help you choose the perfect team to manage by highlighting each team’s essential characteristics. We will guide you through the top 9 teams guaranteed to enhance your management experience in Football Manager 2021.

1. Red Bull Bragantino

Red Bull Bragantino is an exciting save. With a league of amazing wonder kids, this team can provide you with the ultimate management experience.

With a well-thought-out strategy and framework, this Red Bull model can be a promising save.

Your first goal should be to win Serie A. This is an essential step for your team to dominate South America.

After this, keeping up the right tempo by winning some champion leagues will make Red Bull Bragantino worth your save!

Country Brazil Average age 21 Balance £5m Wage budget £0 Training facilities Average Youth facilities Average Youth Academy Average Youth recruitment Limited Stadium capacity 17,022 Average attendance 4,500 Ability 74% Potential 78%

2. Inter Miami

David Beckham’s new club, Inter Miami, is the ultimate package for your opening save.

With so many fantastic players like Rodolfo Pizarro, Mattias Pellegrini, and Blaise Matuidi recruited into the club, this is the perfect team to fire your opponents with!

Inter Miami has a highly experienced squad that will promise you the ultimate Football Manager 2021 experience.

With so many fantastic players on the team, you’re all set to win an MLS Cup. Use this experience to have the edge over your opponents.

Country United States Average age 25 Balance £41m Wage budget £0 Training facilities Great Youth facilities Great Youth Academy Adequate Youth recruitment Limited Stadium capacity 18,000 Average attendance 25,000 Ability 73% Potential 77%

3. Barrow

Popularly known as the Barrowcelona, this team is one of the most interesting English clubs you should consider saving.

This team has a lot to offer. Winners of the English 5th tier and two FA trophies, Barrow has a solid depth of numbers over the pitch.

The team had a rough patch after manager Ian Evatt left to join Bolton.

Evatt introduced a unique style of play into the club, which led them to be National League champions. Although it can be challenging to manage, your team will achieve its goals if you adopt a manner similar to that of Evatt.

Your main goal should be to help your team climb the English football pyramid and reach the top.

Country England Average age 23 Balance £239k Wage budget £0 Training facilities Below Average Youth facilities Poor Youth Academy Average Youth recruitment Limited Stadium capacity 5,916 Average attendance 2,010 Ability 65% Potential 71%

4. AZ Alkmaar

Winners of a couple of league titles and the UEFA Europa League Cup’s runner-ups, this lesser-known team can be an exciting choice for you and an excellent pick for beginners.

Although it is not one of the big three teams, it has a compelling advantage over other options.

You should opt for AZ Alkmaar as your opening save because of its excellent youth recruitment, which is praised as among the best in the league.

As the team manager, you should capitalize on this factor and use your team’s potential to achieve success.

This team can consistently threaten opponents like PSV, Feyenoord, and Ajax in the upcoming years. With fantastic youth recruitment like AZ, you could easily top the Eredivisie.

Country Holland Average age 19 Balance £25m Wage budget £0 Training facilities Superb Youth facilities Superb Youth Academy Excellent Youth recruitment Limited Stadium capacity 17,023 Average attendance 15.205 Ability 75% Potential 80%

5. Macarthur FC

With experienced players like Adam Federici and Denis Genreau, this team combines youthful talent with professionalism.

This is the first time this team has entered the A-league on FM21. If you opt for Macarthur FC as your opening save, you’ll need to consider a few things.

While managing this team, you’ll need to remember that there will be six empty player slots you’ll need to fill.

You will have to go through a tricky recruitment process with many restrictions to do this.

If you avoid finishing at the bottom of the league for five years, your team will show you a commendable performance.

Country Australia Average age 26 Balance £3m Wage budget £0 Training facilities Poor Youth facilities Poor Youth Academy Basic Youth recruitment Limited Stadium capacity 20,000 Average attendance 6,000 Ability 68% Potential 70%

6. FK Bodø/Glimt

Bodø/Glimt is among the best Scandinavian teams you can choose for your opening save in Football Manager 2021.

This is one of the most exciting teams this year, featuring exceptional young prospects such as Jans Peter Hauge and Patrick Berg.

Bodø/Glimt currently sits at the top of the Norwegian first division or Eliteserien by a considerable margin.

With a team like Bodø/Glimt, you can easily compete amongst other European competitive opponents.

The winning league is rewarded with £1.57m, and they also get to enter the ECC in the Champions Path Qualifying Round.

With a fantastic team like Bodø/Glimt, you can easily qualify past the group stage. Bodø/Glimt is the only Scandinavian team capable of achieving such a challenging goal.

Country Norway Average age 20 Balance £6m Wage budget £0 Training facilities Great Youth facilities Excellent Youth Academy Good Youth recruitment Limited Stadium capacity 7,127 Average attendance 3,379 Ability 72% Potential 75%

7. Schalke

The Bundesliga has emerged as an exciting league in terms of management. With exceptionally talented managers continually trying to stop Bayern München’s domination, Dortmund seems to own the throne.

If you look beyond this region and move your focus toward Schalke, you’ll be equally amazed.

Schalke is one of the hardest teams to manage in FM21. As the manager of this team, you need to take a few immediate steps.

Schalke has finished at the bottom of the Bundesliga in the last few seasons.

Your primary goal should be to make your team win a Review Derby before any other European Football league. Wins like these for your club will help you restore the team’s pride and name in Gelsenkirchen.

Country Germany Average age 23 Balance £83m Wage budget £0 Training facilities Excellent Youth facilities Excellent Youth Academy Good Youth recruitment Limited Stadium capacity 62,271 Average attendance 65,000 Ability 77% Potential 81%

8. AC Milan

Milan is one of the best teams you can choose for your opening save for Football Manager 2021.

With an average player age of 24, this team has impressive youth recruitment and commendable skills, making it one of the best beginner teams.

As Milan’s manager, you should remember that your team is expected to win its first Scudetto by the 2023/2024 season.

Winning a Scudetto for Milan is an extremely challenging task, especially considering the substantial threats by opponents like Atalanta and Lazio. Despite this, it is highly achievable if you strategically manage your team.

Country Italy Average age 19 Balance £32m Wage budget £0 Training facilities Superb Youth facilities Excellent Youth Academy Good Youth recruitment Limited Stadium capacity 75,923 Average attendance 53,957 Ability 83% Potential 87%

9. FC Edmonton

The Canadian Premier League was added as a unique, downloadable feature in the 2020 version of the Football Manager series.

The latest release, Football Manager 2021, consists of parts from the previous version. FC Edmonton is the oldest of the eight teams added to the league.

As the manager of FC Edmonton, you’re not expected to perform exceptionally well.

Undoubtedly, taking on the challenge of managing Edmonton and helping it reach the top could be a fantastic career achievement.

You’re expected to do your best and be competitive. Take your time and grasp the league structure and rules.

From then on, your goal should be to beat the Canadian teams in the Canadian Championship and compete in the North American Champions League.

Competing in CPL and NACL will be challenging, but this will be a worthy challenge and achievement for you.