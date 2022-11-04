How To Unlock All Weapons In Bayonetta 3

Bayonetta 3 features over a dozen weapons to unlock and equip, including some returning favorites from previous installments in the franchise.

Some weapons are very straightforward to unlock, but some require you to meet particular conditions.

The following guide will list all of the weapons available in Bayonetta 3, their uses, and how to unlock them.

Colour My World

The name given to this set of four powerful handguns is fascinating. These are Sunshine Yellow, Green Grass, Blue Sky, and Orange Blossom. These handguns are influential in the Umbran Combat style, and they have incredible stopping power and can also work as perfect melee weapons.

How to unlock

You need to beat the Prologue to unlock this weapon.

G-Pillar

This weapon has significant damage due to its shape, piercing rounds, mass, and durability. Your shots from the weapon will even penetrate through the armor due to its power.

G-Pillar is a large-caliber anti-rifle made using tissues from the Infernal demon Gomorrah. If you use G-Pillar along with Demon Masquerade, the users can use Gomorrah’s power and eliminate enemies mercilessly.

How to unlock

You need to beat the whole of Chapter 2 to get your hand on this beast of a weapon.

Ignis Aranea Yo-Yo

The weapon is a set of four yo-yos and contains the clones of the Infernal Demon Phantasmaraneae. The weapon is equipped to the feet and hands, upon swung releases sharp blades slashing and inflicting severe damage on the enemies.

How to unlock

You need to beat Chapter 3 entirely.

Dead End Express

Dead End Express is a literal, living train with a chainsaw that you can either ride for increased mobility or mow down any enemies in your path.

It does massive damage to enemies in groups but is rather weak against single targets. You can also charge its attacks for extra damage.

Dead End Express houses the Infernal Demon Wartrain Gouon. Using Masquerade Rage will give you a steel body with the toughness to withstand all kinds of enemy attacks.

How to unlock

You need to beat Chapter 6 for this weapon.

Simoon

The feathers of the fledglings of demon Malphas are used to create this weapon. The weapon is as light as air but stronger than steel, slashing enemies everywhere.

How to unlock

You need to beat Chapter 9 to get your hands on this weapon.

Ribbit Libido-BZ55

The gun’s appearance is just like a microphone but contains magic power. Infernal Demon Baal absorbed these powers for centuries, and the voices from this weapon converted into destructive sound waves. The waves increase the strength and durability of the performers.

How to unlock

This weapon is also obtained after beating Chapter 9.

Tartarus

This gatelike weapon is a steel weapon created using the rubble of the fallen Umbran clock tower. The sharp spikes on the weapon make it very powerful and catastrophic.

The “gate” can also provide other offensive weapons, such as spiked arms and Gatling guns.

How to unlock

You need to complete Chapter 11 for this weapon.

Abracadabra

Abracadabra is a thunder-based weapon set of a wand, hat, and cape. It allows you to send bats as projectiles, create charged explosions, or combine both projectiles and explosions for devastating combos.

Abracadabra is one of the few weapons in Bayonetta 3 that is exclusively designed for summoning projectiles. You can summon a lot of random objects such as bowling pins, torture wheels, police cars, and more to throw at enemies.

The weapon houses the demon Mictlantecuhtli and using Demon Masquerade will allow you to transform into a bat-like creature. In this form, you can glide across levels and dash toward enemies.

How to unlock

Complete Chapter 12 to get a hold of this weapon.

Cassiopeia

Cassiopeia is one of the slower weapons in Bayonetta 3. Its slow wind-up attack speed still does considerable damage to enemies in close range. Swinging the weapon around as an anchor will allow you to hit enemies at long range as well, but enemies in medium range will be unaffected.

Cassiopeia can also be used as a crossbow to fire bolts that explode upon impact.

Cassiopeia houses the Infernal Demon Kraken. Using Demon Masquerade will allow you to transform into an aquatic alien-like creature with four tentacles that help you glide in the air or swim below the ground for increased movement.

How to unlock

You can unlock this weapon after beating the game and the Phenomenal Remnant secret stage.

Cruel Altea

Cruel Altea is an ice-based set of gauntlets and greaves. It has the ability to create freeze enemies in their tracks and create charged freezing beams at both close- and long-range.

Cruel Altea houses the Infernal Demon Labolas. Using Demon Masquerade will transform you into a centaur-like creature to be able to run in mid-air.

How to unlock

You just need to complete the game on any difficulty level.

Handguns

These are just normal weapons used by all human beings. The designs also depend on the country. Bayonetta cannot perform any bullet arts with this weapon, so it must be used carefully by her.

How to unlock

You just need to complete the game on any difficulty level.

Mab Dachi

If you love swords, then this weapon is a treat for you. This weapon is a long-bladed katana forged by one of the best blacksmiths in Japan. You can cut anything if you know how to swing a sword.

How to unlock

You will be equipped with this automatically when playing as Viola.

Bull Kiss

Viola uses these special throwing darts to inflict severe magic damage. The darts are filled with ether and change the dart into magic missiles.

How to unlock

You will be equipped with this automatically when playing as Viola

Alruna

This is an iconic weapon coming from the second edition of Bayonetta and contains the trapped energy of Infernal Demon Alraune.

How to unlock

It will be unlocked once you collect all three Umbran Tears of Blood in Chapter 3.

Rodin

This weapon is a combo of varied weapons and the set of weapons changes as the combo changes. But getting this weapon is a challenge.

How to unlock

You must purchase the Platinum Ticket and defeat Devil Rodin’s secret boss.

Scarborough Fair and Love Is Blue

These two weapons are coming back from the previous games.

How to unlock

You need to have the save data of previous Bayonetta games on your Nintendo Switch to unlock both weapons. You will still have to purchase them from Rodin’s Treasures.

All 4 One

These four handguns are also used for the Umbran combat style. These are some powerful guns and also provide the potential to deal with melee damage.

How to unlock

You need to complete your game at any difficulty.