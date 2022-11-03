Bayonetta 3 Medallion Shard Locations To Unlock Secret Boss

Bayonetta 3 has evolved the world of action-adventure by offering players a mind-immersing story and action-packed gameplay moments that bring the game altogether to a whole new level.

As the game offers more than one secret boss it is vital that players go through different ordeals, which include gathering collectibles such as Medallion Shards in order to encounter them.

Therefore, in this guide, we will help you in locating the four Medallion Shards in Bayonetta 3.

How to unlock the secret Golem boss in Bayonetta 3

To unlock the secret Golem boss, the player needs to collect all four Medallion Shards in the hub areas. The goal is to create a Blue Medallion with the four shard pieces.

Once all the Medallion Shards have been gathered and constructed into the Blue Medallion, the location of the hidden Golem boss will be revealed.

Medallion Shard #1 location (Chapter 1)

The first Medallion Shard can be obtained at the beginning of the first chapter.

Upon spawning after clearing the first verse, you need to head towards the right side of the mountain until you reach the edge of the island.

Then, you have to follow the stairs and jump at the end of the staircase. There, you will encounter a glowing relic that you need to destroy to obtain the first piece of the Medallion Shard.

Medallion Shard #2 location (Chapter 4)

The second shard can be discovered at the start of Chapter 4. You need to go straight to the blue gate to get to the broken bridge.

The next step is to jump to the island next to it. Looking right, you can observe the relic. Upon demolishing it, you will get the second Medallion Shard.

Figure 2.Medallion Shard #2 (Chapter 4)

Medallion Shard #3 location (Chapter 7)

The third shard can be found at the beginning of Chapter 7. Firstly, you need to find the area with the round portal in the ground.

This is across the waterfall and after discovering it, you will find a locked door and the relic will be present outside it. Destroy it and the third Medallion piece will be yours for the taking.

Medallion Shard #4 location (Chapter 10)

The final piece of the Blue Medallion resides in the broken tower, at the start of Chapter 10.

You have to use your weapon to break the door of the tower after which the relic will be discovered. Upon smashing it, the last piece will be presented.

Once, all the pieces have been gathered, you need to combine them to form the Blue Medallion which in turn will disclose the location of the Golem boss on the map. After this, you can go and fight the boss.