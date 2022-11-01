Bayonetta 3 Broken Moon Pearl Locations Guide

Broken Moon Pearls are one of the several collectibles in Bayonetta 3. Unlike most of the other collectibles though, Broken Moon Pearls directly impact your character progression and make you stronger. Finding all of them is how you make short work of enemies and bosses.

You need to find four Broken Moon Pearls to automatically create a single Moon Pearl. You can then use the full Pearl from your Skills menu to upgrade your magic. You can also purchase a few of them from Rodin’s shop but most of them are scattered all across the levels of the game.

The following guide will tell you the locations of all Broken Moon Pearls in Bayonetta 3.

Chapter 1: Scrambling For Answers

Boken Moon Pearl #1 (Verse #6)

Travel to the Shibuya section by taking a portal that will open after completing Verse #4. Complete the “blow kisses” challenge by first activating Witch Time and then kissing the enemies. You will get Broken Moon Pearl after completing the challenge.

Chapter 2: City On Fire

Broken Moon Pearl #1 (Verse #3)

You will need to find a building downtown named DFH next to the location of Umbran Crow. Use your spider mode to climb to the roof of the building to the right that has a billboard titled 1.2.3.4F.

This will start the Verse 3 challenge that will require you to catch enemies with the help of spiders. Once you have completed this challenge by catching eight enemies, you will get the Broken Moon Pearl.

Chapter 3: A Sinking Feeling

Broken Moon Pearl #1 (Treasure Chest #2)

At the starting location of A Sinking Feeling, you will find a treasure chest hovering around at the top of the building. Use any of the weapons to shoot and break open the Treasure Chest to get Broken Moon Pearl.

Chapter 4: World’s Apart

Broken Moon Pearl #1 (Treasure Chest #3)

This Broken Moon Pearl can be found in the Treasure Chest located inside the sealed door near the waterfall in the second inland.

Travel ahead of the waterfall where you will find the key to the sealed door. Use the key to unlock the door to get access to Treasure Chest and Broken Moon Pearl will be inside.

Broken Moon Pearl #2 (Treasure Chest #6)

Travel to the top of the building using the movable platforms that you will come across the Verse 2. After reaching the top, open the treasure chest and complete the time trial in which you have to catch five orbs on the wall. Complete this trial to get Broken Moon Pearl.

Broken Moon Pearl #3 (Verse #3)

To get the third Broken Moon Pearl, you need to do the same time trial as you did in the second one. Find the Treasure Chest at the top of the building located after Verse 4 to activate the time trial. Once you complete it, you will get the Broken Moon Pearl.

Chapter 5: Hot Pursuit

Broken Moon Pearl #1 (Verse #2)

You can get this Broken Moon Pearl by doing the challenge of Verse 2 located at the start of Hot Pursuit. The challenge is simply to kill several enemies and Broken Moon Pearl will be rewarded right after completing it.

Broken Moon Pearl #2 (Treasure Chest #4)

Travel to the bridge to find a Treasure Chest at the starting location of Verse 6. Open the chest to start the challenge by opening the Treasure Chest and you will get the Broken Moon Pearl.

Broken Moon Pearl #3 (Treasure Chest #6)

In Bayonetta 3, you need to find the Gates of Hell after doing Verse 8. Find the Treasure Chest to start the challenge and complete it to get Broken Moon Pearl.

Chapter 6: Off The Rails

Broken Moon Pearl #1 (Treasure Chest #2)

Travel to the room in front after completing the combat of Verse 3. In this room, you will find the Treasure Chest on the right which will contain the Broken Moon Pearl.

Chapter 7: Burning Sands

Broken Moon Pearl #1 (Verse #2)

You need to find and accept the challenge that can be found by traveling at the top of the hill after Verse 1 near the waterfall. The challenge is to earn 5000 points against a single enemy in a fight. You will be rewarded with the Broken Moon Pearl after finishing the challenge.

Broken Moon Pearl #2 (Treasure Chest #3)

In Bayonetta 3, there is a sealed door located under the waterfall. The key to this room will be obtained by completing the Verse 2 challenge. Find the Treasure Chest and Broken Moon Pearl by opening the locked door using the key.

Broken Moon Pearl #3 (Treasure Chest #12)

Travel to the sand river by going ahead from the waterfall where you got the first Broken Moon Pearl. Find and climb the tower within the sand river and you will find a Treasure Chest that will contain the Broken Moon Pearl.

Broken Moon Pearl #4 (Treasure Chest #14)

At the other end of the Sand River, you will find another tower that will also contain a Treasure Chest. Climb the tower and open the Treasure Chest to find the Broken Moon Pearl.

Chapter 8: A Croaking Chorus

Broken Moon Pearl #1 (Verse #2)

You need to defeat the enemy as a part of the Verse 2 Combat Challenge. The Broken Moon Pearl will be rewarded after completing this challenge.

Broken Moon Pearl #2 (Treasure Chest #8)

After completing Verse 2, you need to find Windmill Tower and climb on top. There is a Treasure Chest that can be found if you go down the Windmill Tower. Open this Treasure Chest to get the Broken Moon Pearl.

Chapter 9: Learning To Fly

Broken Moon Pearl #1 (Treasure Chest #1)

You can find this Broken Moon Pearl in a Treasure Chest on the second level of the tower located after completing Verse 1.

Broken Moon Pearl #2 (Treasure Chest #3)

Travel to the Temple with Windmills after completing Verse 4. You need to open the chest to start the challenge in which you have to climb to the other side of the room with windmills pushing you.

Chapter 10: Cover of Night

Broken Moon Pearl #1 (Verse #1)

You need to get on top of the mountain by getting on top of the moving platforms. Accept the Combat Challenge as part of Verse 1 and you will get the Broken Moon Pearl after completing it.

Chapter 11: A Familiar Dance

Broken Moon Pearl #1 (Verse #3)

After collecting the first Echoes of Memory in A Familiar Dance, you will find the Verse 3 combat challenge. Complete this challenge to get the Broken Moon Pearl.