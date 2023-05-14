Bayonetta 2 Hidden Verses Locations Guide



Each chapter in Bayonetta 2 is divided into Verses which not only contain regular enemies, but also bosses. These Verses can be missed if one doesn’t know how to enter them.

Bayonetta 2 Hidden Verses Locations

In this guide, I’m going to share the locations of all hidden Verses found throughout sixteen chapters of the game:

Chapter #1

Verse #1

Location: After starting the chapter, go past the plaza and stick to the left side to reach the portal.

Verse #3

Location: After the fight is over during Verse #2, go on and stick to the left side to find the next Verse.

Verse #4

Location: As soon as you emerge out of the water, go in the opposite direction of The Gates of Hell to find this portal.

Verse #5

Location: While in the plaza, get beneath the archway to find this portal on the left side.

Verse #8

Location: Once the Valiance fight is over, check the eastern area of the second floor of the temple to enter this verse.

Verse #11

Location: After completing Verse #10, go back to the area where Loki was held captive.

Verse #12

Location: After completing Verse #10, continue ahead and jump into the water to find the last Verse of this chapter.

Chapter #2

Verse #1

Location: Once the chapter starts, travel to the eastern side and find the portal in a small alleyway.

Verse #3

Location: After avoiding the tidal wave, travel back to the area where Verse #2 took place.

Verse #4

Location: After talking to Loki, head inside the room ahead and come back outside followed by traveling to the edge to find this.

Verse #6

Location: This is in the area where LP for Kafka appears. You need to open up a couple of chests for this.

Verse #9

Location: This Muspelheil cannot be missed!

Chapter #4

Verse #2

Location: Once the Fidelity fight is completed, climb up the broken structure on the building in the eastern side.

Verse #4

Location: This is located in the area where fight during Verse #3 takes place.

Verse #6

Location: After the cut-scene with Loki, travel a little towards the eastern side and come back to trigger it.

Verse #8

Location: For this, you need to destroy the bench the couple is seated on.

Chapter #5

Verse #2

Location: After the chapter starts, jump into the water and go beneath the collapsed building to emerge on a small island.

Verse #3

Location: Proceed deep inside the underwater tunnel to find it.

Verse #5

Location: Once the room is flooded, you’ll see the Muspelheim on one of the balconies.

Verse #6

Location: After emerging out of water, head back inside and swim to the bottom.

Verse #7

Location: Move around in the circular room; in the opposite direction of staircase.

Verse #8

Location: Get to the very top of the stairs to reach this Verse.

Chapter #7

Verse #4

Location: After completing Verse #3, travel to the eastern side and head down to find this Verse.

Chapter #8

Verse #2

Location: After completing Verse #1, climb up the structure on the left side and head inside the closed room to find it.

Verse #6

Location: After returning to Inferno, head back to the starting point of the chapter.

Verse #8

Location: It’s located behind the portal that Loki creates.

Verse #10

Location: Jump into the water and head inside the smaller room before the large room.

Verse #12

Location: Look around after acquiring remembrance pieces.

Chapter #9

Verse #1

Location: As soon as the chapter begins, jump onto the floating platforms to find it.

Verse #3

Location: Head inside the building looking like a temple to find this between two pillars.

Verse #5

Location: Head left from the broken staircase and jump onto the platform in the distance to find this hidden Verse.

Chapter #10

Verse #1

Location: From the starting area, head down the path on the left side.

Verse #3

Location: After completing Verse #2, head east and jump onto the cliff to trigger this hidden Verse.

Verse #7

Location: After completing Verse #6, climb up the terrain on the eastern side.

Verse #8

Location: Go through the branch, stick to the right side and reach the very end of the path to find this Verse.

Verse #9

Location: You’ll find this Muspelheil in plain sight after going through the branch.

Verse #11

Location: After the Sloth battle, go towards the right side to trigger this.

Verse #12

Location: After the Sloth battle, activate the tree and reach the Phantom battle area to trigger this hidden Verse.

Chapter #13

Verse #1

Location: Don’t come out of the first building that you enter and head inside the small room followed by opening up a Treasure Chest to find this Verse.

Verse #2

Location: It’s located in the area with a large fountain.

Verse #11

Location: It’s located before the room with Crescent Moon Table. Cross the grating on the right side and search near the vase.

Chapter #14

Verse #3

Location: After completing the Verse #2, check out the door in plain sight.

Chapter #15

Verse #7

Location: After completing Verse #6, stick to the path on the left side.

Verse #8

Location: Keep on following the path and reach the cul-de-sac to find this Verse.

Chapter #16

Verse #3

Location: Head right from the stairs leading towards the temple.