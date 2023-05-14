Bayonetta 2 Angelic Hymns Locations Guide



In Bayonetta 2, there are several Angelic Hymns Golden LPs scattered throughout each chapter. After acquiring an Angelic Hymn, head over to Rodin and he will provide you with new gear.

For more help on Bayonetta 2, read our Techniques and Combos, Secret Boss Unlock and Halos Farming Guide.

Bayonetta 2 Angelic Hymns Locations

There are 12 of these which can be collected in addition to a Golden LP which must be unlocked. Read on to know more about location of each:

Important : Some locations are provided with reference to different Verses. You can check our Bayonetta 2 Verses Locations Guide to know more about Hidden Verses in each chapter.

Chapter #1

Angelic Hymn #1

Location: After the completion of Verse #5 of this chapter, check the square area to find this Angelic Hymn. Acquiring this will reward you with Rakshasa.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Chapter #2

Angelic Hymn #2

Location: After the battle with hammer-wielding angel, retreat to the cathedral entrance and find the Angelic Hymn there. Acquiring this will reward you with Kafka.

Chapter #4

Angelic Hymn #3-a

Location: You need to defeat Fidelity in this chapter to acquire the first part.

Angelic Hymn #3-b

Location: You need to drop down into the Slanted Tower and search the eastern area to find the second-half of the Angelic Hymn. Finding both pieces will reward you with Undine.

Chapter #5

Angelic Hymn #4-a

Location: After starting the chapter, dive into the water and swim towards the western side. Once ashore, destroy the resting place to collect the first-half of the Angelic Hymn.

Angelic Hymn #4-b

Location: After completing the Verse #7 of this chapter, travel towards the western side and head inside the door to find the second-half which will reward you with Chernobog.

Chapter #8

Angelic Hymn #5-a

Location: After defeating Allegiance during Chapter #8, a chunk of an Angelic Hymn will drop in front of you.

Angelic Hymn #5-b

Location: After the completion of Verse #7 of Chapter #8, don’t head inside the Portal and head at the back of it. After you are in the new area, check the resting place for the another chunk of an Angelic Hymn.

Chapter #9

Angelic Hymn #5-c

Location: After the completion of Verse #6 of this chapter, drop down onto the platforms and you will see the the last piece of the Angelic Hymn in the distance. Acquiring all three pieces will get you Takemikazuchi.

Chapter #10

Angelic Hymn #6-a

Location: After starting this chapter, climb the rocks on the eastern side and continue along the rocks to fight a couple of Greeds and collect a piece of an Angelic Hymn.

Angelic Hymn #6-b

Location: After defeating Resentment during Chapter #10, check the path on the eastern side to find another piece of Angelic Hymn in the distance.

Angelic Hymn #6-c

Location: After defeating Pain, destroy the resting place and the last chunk of the Angelic Hymn will appear. Collecting all three will reward you with Salamandra.

Bonus Super Mario 64 Angelic Hymn

Location: Collecting this Angelic Hymn will reward you with Chain Chomp and requires you to complete every chapter on 3rd Climax difficulty setting.

Found anything missing or confusing? Let us know in the comments below!