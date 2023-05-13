Ruh Kaan is another character in Battlerite who is extremely difficult to learn and even harder to master. However, this Battlerite Ruh Kaan Guide will help you get started on the right path. We will be mentioning all of the important stuff such as the Abilities, Battlerites, and the strats that you need as well as giving you important tips for your games.

Battlerite Freya Champion Guide

Battlerite Varesh Champion Guide

Battlerite Pearl Champion Guide

Battlerite Thorn Champion Guide

Battlerite Ruh Kaan

Ruh Kaan is a melee character and is used to CC enemies to help the team. He has some good mobility along with decent poke and sustain to help protect and peel for his team. Let’s take a look at his build and how to effectively utilize him inside of the game.

Ruh Kaan Abilities

Defiled Blade (LMB)

This is a basic attack perform by Ruh Kaan. This attack is a charged blade which allows Ruh Kaan to inflict Curse and a debuff which enables him to recover once the affected enemy champion deals damage.

Once this charged Blade is fused with its burst healing, it also allows Ruh Kaan to explode and damage anything present in its radius, yet remaining alive at the same time.

Shadowbolt (RMB)

Probably the greatest ranged ability possessed by Ruh Kaan. Even though it’s a really predictable move due to its wind timing, still if executed properly it can really lower the opponent’s health.

Mostly Shadowbolt is used for poking and stealing Orbs but you can also bait your rivals by cancelling Shadowbolt (C) and once cancelled, you relaunch it when your rival’s defensive ability has drained.

Sinister Strike (Space)

This ability is a really confusing one. Sinister Strike is used as a dual ability for both defensive and offensive purposes. This really challenges Ruh Kaan to figure out whether to use this ability for attack or defense.

The short answer is: use it as an offensive move because if Sinister Strike is on cooldown then Ruh Kaan is dependent upon Consume and once this ability is followed up by a charged Defiled Blade, it does wonders for him.

Consume (Q)

Consume really helps you do a lot of things for example: Inflicting a snare, charging weapons, resetting cooldown of Shadowbolt. With Consume, you can curse, burst and get assistance with defending yourself against the enemies, just trigger an instant charge of Defiled Blade and you’re good to go.

Also, consume buys you plenty of time when in dangerous situations.

Claw of the Wicked (E)

To enhance your E, take Death’s Grip and Death’s Embrace. This will allow your E to be on a cooldown of only 5 seconds if you manage to land it on an enemy and it will also root that enemy for 1.2 seconds, to further allow you to control the enemy and give you extra CC to help your character.

Hunger Is also very good as it enhances your ultimate and pulls in enemies towards you whenever you use your ultimate.

Reaper and Wicked Strike

As you will have seen so far, control is the main job of Ruh Kaan and that is further exemplified by his remaining two Battlerites, which are Reaper and Wicked Strike.

These two will allow you to recharge your weapons faster and ensure that your silence lasts longer so that you can continue to pile on the damage on your enemy and they cannot retaliate it an effective way.

Reaping Scythe (Shift + Space)

Your EX Space will make you spin which will give you mobility and deal damage in a circle, like Garen from League of Legends. You can use it to deal damage when you see multiple enemies bunched up together. It will also heal you a little.

Claw of Undying (Shift + E)

Your EX E pulls allies towards you and heals them. This is good only if your allies are in a tight spot and need help or if they are extremely low on HP.

Nether Void (R)

Your R, you will deal AoE damage and it is very useful as it can deal a lot of damage after a 0.8-second delay. Your Ultimate makes you go Beast Mode for 5 seconds which will allow you to slash enemies for 20 damage, heal you for 20 damage or grab enemies towards you with the right click and deal 20 damage to them at the same time.

Shadow Beast (F)

Shadow beast is an easily countered move. But, when executed near an opponent, it can immediately cause damage. Also, you can use Sinister Strike during Shadow Beast. This way you’ll jump on top of your opponent and drain their health quickly.

Battlerites

Grim Edge

Once Ruh Kaan charges his weapons, Grim Edge helps him deal five bonus damage. Also, Grim Edge is one of those noiseless battlerites which really affect the opponent’s health bar, a lot!

Agony

Shadowblast may deal a large chunk of damage but Agony increases the damage by 6-36, allowing Ruh Kaan to burst furthermore along with stealing Orb.

Demonic Hunt

Demonic Hunt provides Ruh Kaan another charge of Sinister Strike (for an additional one second cooldown), Evasion, Mobility and Utility, making him even more aggressive in a battle.

Nether Chains

Nether Chains allows Ruh Kaan to openly dive upon an opponent Champion, stealing his life when hit. Also, using Nether Chains pushes him to Inflict Curse with Sinister Strike.

Death’s Embrace

Death Embrace is one aggressive Battlerite. Once executed, it allows Ruh Kaan to root an enemy for 1.2 seconds after being pulled. The fact that when combined with charged Defiled Blade it buys Ruh Kaan time to attack an opponent of his picking.

Ruh Kaan Strats

Ruh Kaan is perhaps the most difficult character in the game. It is hardtop initiate with him so wait for the enemy to initiate on you and then use your stickiness to keep them with you as you and your team deal damage.

Feel free to jump onto a ranged character as you can silence them and deal damage. However, watch out for the counter as it can absolutely fail all of your attacks. You should only try to poke until your Abilities are back up as your default attacks are not that strong.

If you pull in an enemy, deal damage and absorb some to recharge your weapons so that you can continue to deal damage to them.

You do not have a lot of sustain and are quite weak against champions with high mobility. So watch out for this as you play, wait for mobile champions to blow their Abilities and then pounce on them to slay them once and for all.

Also, don’t forget to check out our Battlerite Guides Archive that details in-depth guides to all champions and important game mechanics.