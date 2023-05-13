As you go through this Battlerite Poloma Guide, you will be told of all of the important things about the champions that you require to effectively utilize it in the game. This Battlerite Poloma Guide will tell you about the Abilities, the Battlerites, the strats, and builds that you need as well as give you some very important tips and tricks to leave your opponents behind you as you move up the ladder.

For more help on Battlerite, you can check out our Battlerite Sirius Guide, Battlerite Bakko Guide, and Battlerite EX Abilities Guide.

Battlerite Poloma Guide

This Poloma Guide should help you master Poloma with our in-game Tips and Strategies. First, we will take a look at the abilities, then we will move on to the battlerites before we tell you about what to build and what strats to employ.

Perhaps one of the strongest supports, she is also incredibly difficult. You have to lay on the crowd control with her as much as you can.

Affection and Soul Theft are very important for her as they will allow her to have more sustain so she can stay alive as long as possible and help the team.

Vengeful Spirit and Dire Wolf are also very important to help with the CC and her ability to control her opponents, as that is the main purpose of having Poloma in your team.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Lastly, Spiritual Wind works very well with her as she is not very mobile on her own and Spiritual Wind takes care of that problem for you. If you are playing against a team with low mobility, you can replace Dire Wolf with Condemn as it will allow you to stun your enemies and quickly take care of them.

Shimmering Bond will give you a nice boost to your healing power. While your ‘The Other Side’ ability is not available, Phantasm will let you mitigate burst on teammates.

Poloma’s life and death revolves around her EX abilities. EX Q will give you a very helpful burst of heal for yourself.

Your EX Space will make you swap positions with an enemy or a teammate, while simultaneously healing or dealing damage depending on whom you switch to.

This can be very useful as you can easily lure in an enemy to your team or get your teammate on low health out of a bad situation.

While in battle, you will probably want to R as much as you can. This will boost your heal rate and give you opportunities to get some nice damage in with wolf or enhanced M1s.

Poloma’s ult sounds enticing on paper, as it offers another I-frame, a large fading snare, burst healing, burst damage, escape forcer and zoning. However, when you look at it critically and actually assess its effectiveness, it becomes much less attractive.

This is because if you use an ult, you are preventing yourself from using an EX Q, EX Space, or R and you’re making sure they won’t be usable for a relatively long time. Since Poloma depends on her EX abilities, this will make you extremely vulnerable

Battlerite Poloma Strats

Perhaps the main thing that you need to be aware of when using Poloma is how important timing is. You can die instantly if you do not make the correct decision. The other side can be quite useful to help enemies from afar.

Also, remember to position yourself very well, you need to be aware of both your position and your enemy’s since you do not have a lot of escape options. Also, remember to time your CC correctly as landing it is imperative to success when playing as Poloma.

You also excel at pressuring and splitting up enemies. Try to pressurize enemies as much as you can since this will cause them to make the wrong decisions. Splitting apart enemies with your CC is important as you can then use Pixie to finish off enemies one by one.

You can also alleviate pressure using your Other Side move as it will make you or your teammate easily move out of any bad situation.

Your main focus when using Poloma is to get as close to a triangle formation as you can. This can be very challenging if you’re solo-queueing, but try to make a triangle with at least three points.

When you’re not playing to advance for orb or playmaking, your play-style should be centered around getting both of your teammates to be positioned between you and the opponent. You want to do this for the following reasons.

Your heal does not pierce and travels in a straight line – this can be a burden if only one of your teammates needs a heal, the other undamaged teammate might accidentally block your heal to them. Her space is the same as the heal: linear and non-piercing.

Poloma’s E is made to damage as many enemies as possible. If your teammates are blocking the path, it will result in a lot of lost damage.

The R basically improves the M1 and further stresses the importance of your line of sight. For the M2, you want to save it for as long as you can.

The Other Side is pretty much the heart and soul of Poloma. In a nutshell, she is basically an M2, but with some bonus abilities to use while you wait for it to become available. It grants burst heals, I-frames, cc and status clear.

The Other Side lets you break the formation for a bit, so you can be extremely aggressive and rush right into the enemies. Plus, you can use it to get right back into the position and form the triangle again.

Its insane range lets you save enemies even after they’re out of the frame. However, it is better to keep a watch on their defensive cooldowns and to look for ultimate queues instead of just using The Other Side without and strategy. This will save you a ton of health overall.