Battlefield Mobile Will Have Exclusive Battle Passes, Skins, And Items; Android Play-Test Begins Soon

Take note that Battlefield Mobile will soon start rolling out a series of play-tests in select countries before expanding into new regions.

According to an official announcement made earlier today, Battlefield Mobile will host its first play-test in Indonesia and Philippines somewhere in Autumn 2021. The play-test will only be available on Android devices running Android 7.0 and up and interested players can head to their local Google Play Store page to pre-register as soon as possible since testing slots are fairly limited.

Battlefield Mobile will be free to play and feature its own battle passes, cosmetics, and unlockable items separate from Battlefield 2042. The game is being built specifically for mobile devices and hence, there will be no cross-play support with either the console or PC versions of Battlefield 2042.

However, do expect Battlefield Mobile to feature in-game purchases. The microtransactions will strictly be cosmetics and will not include any pay-to-win purchases which can often be a norm in mobile games.

As for what content players will have access to in the play-tests; “to start, only the Grand Bazaar map and the classic Battlefield game mode, Conquest, will be playable.” Details on additional content will be provided once Battlefield Mobile approaches its official launch.

“Battlefield Mobile is being developed by Industrial Toys, led by Alex Seropian, one of the original co-founders of Bungie, creators of the Halo franchise,” reads the official blurb. “Overall, it’s a collaborative effort with our established Battlefield team, DICE Studio and other partners.”

Elsewhere, Battlefield 2042 is being readied for its open beta. The game was updated earlier today on Xbox Series X to increase its file size to nearly 100 GB, as well as on Steam.

However, the exact dates for the open beta have still not been shared by publisher Electronic Arts. There is now a growing belief that the open beta has been pushed to late September which will have players waiting out another few weeks.