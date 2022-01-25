Battlefield 2042 Exits Xbox’s Top 50 Most Played Games

The situation around a constantly dropping player-base continues to grow bleaker for Battlefield 2042.

Battlefield 2042 has completely dropped off the 50 most played games on Xbox consoles in the United States. That covers both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S versions.

The same can be said for the United Kingdom where Battlefield 2042 currently clings to the lowest rungs on the 50 most played games list. It however would not be surprising to see the troubled installment make an exit in the coming weeks as more and more players part ways.

Battlefield 2042 is not faring any better on Steam where the average player-count hovers around 10,000 players in the past month. The game already exited the most played games list of Steam a few weeks back.

The figures give credit to recent claims that Battlefield 2042 has only about 50,000 players across all supported platforms. That includes less than 400 players in Hazard Zone.

Battlefield 2042 was only released a couple of months back and has since then been performing worse than Battlefield 5 which had its fair share of issues. The worrying situation has apparently forced publisher Electronic Arts to consider its options to not only retain but also attract new players. One of those options being a free-to-play update in some capacity.

The word on the street is that Battlefield Portal might go free to play in the coming months, but even that might not save the game which is currently dealing with a series of problems.

Having returned from holidays, developer DICE assured players a few weeks back that new updates are in the works. Update 3.2 has already been released to introduce general fixes and improvements. Update 3.3 will arrive next month to introduce a new scoreboard for the game as well as more fixes. However, the matter of matchmaking and voice communications is still up in the air as DICE is not ready to share any details about that, at least not yet.