Battlefield 2042’s Best Players Flash Victory Poses At The End Of A Match

Battlefield 2042 has leaked its end-of-round screen which will showcase the best players of the match in glorious fashion.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Battlefield data miner Temporyal revealed that the end-of-round screen will feature the best players and not the best squad of the match. Battlefield 2042 will account for gameplay performance metrics like most kills or most revives when deciding the best players of the match, just as previous Battlefield games, but which will now be independent of the winning squad.

Furthermore, specialists will flash their own victory poses with unique voice lines on the end-of-round screen alongside their awards, ranks, banners, and battle pass progression. The notion being that each Battlefield 2042 specialist will be able to unlock various victory poses and voice lines as well as other cosmetics for the end-of-round display, just like the operators of Call of Duty: Warzone which has been rumored to be a source of inspiration for developer DICE.

The End-of-Round screen in #Battlefield 2042 might feature three "Players of the Match" (squad-independent). Specialists have victory poses with 15 voice lines. More details: 🔹 Squad Highlights & Statistics

🔹 Awards & Ranks

🔹 Weekly Missions & Battle Pass Progress Example: pic.twitter.com/u7WDaQVQ0E — temporyal (@temporyal) October 20, 2021

Battlefield 2042 recently got done with its open beta which had its fair share of issues. There were reportedly technical and gameplay issues such as graphical flickering, glitchy animations, frame-rate stutters, random crashes, and such.

There were rumors as of late that publisher Electronic Arts may decide to delay the release and push the game into early 2022. Those rumors however have been marked as false by Battlefield insiders.

Battlefield 2042 launches for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PC on October 22, 2021. That is unless a delay really does happen and the game gets pushed out of its 2021 holiday window.