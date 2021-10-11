Battlefield 2042 Producer Asks Toxic Players To Be Nice

The recent Battlefield 2042 open beta was never intended to be a final representation of the game but some players nonetheless took the opportunity to blame developer DICE for falling short of perfection.

Taking to Reddit last week, producer Ben Walke responded to a now removed but obvious toxic comment questioning the competence of DICE. He reminded everyone that DICE is always looking to receive feedback but that feedback should always be offered in a proper and constructive way.

He further noted that relying on personal attacks will only force developers to limit their interactions with players and which should not be the case.

“There’s a valid way to give feedback, I don’t think anyone on the team is against receiving it when it’s done in a constructive way. But the amount of personal attacks I’ve seen in just a few hours since it [beta] went live is disappointing.”

The Battlefield 2042 open beta build was confirmed to be “a few months old” and without a lot of visual and stability improvements which were worked on afterwards and which will be part of the game at release.

Just like any other beta build, the Battlefield 2042 open beta had both technical and gameplay issues. Xbox owners for example complained about graphical and performance issues; graphical flickering and glitchy animations, random crashes, and such. Xbox Series S appeared to be maintaining stable frame rates by running below 1080p resolution. The PC version had its fair share of issues as well, ranging from both graphics and user interface bugs, but all of which DICE is expected to polish before the intended release date.

Battlefield 2042 launches for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PC on October 22, 2021.