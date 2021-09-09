Battlefield 2042 May Have Ruined The Iconic Battlefield Theme Song

Battlefield 2042 has been leaking details ever since it hosted its invitation-only technical play-test last month, the most recent of leaks however actually ending up disappointing fans of the franchise.

The complete Battlefield 2042 soundtrack was leaked earlier today and as expected, contains a new rendition of the iconic Battlefield theme song which has been a trend with every installment since Battlefield 4. The problem being that fans are finding themselves pretty divided over the new rendition.

The following link is marked for the new Battlefield 2042 theme song, which can then be compared to the blood-pumping original theme song afterwards.

The signature Battlefield theme song has been distorted with every installment but that choice may as well have been taken overboard with Battlefield 2042. The new rendition of the theme song packs a lot of noise which some fans believe has started growing on them. Others however are not too keen to give it another chance.

There are also fans who like the noisy rendition and who believe that the theme song will actually sound better in-game. That may as well be true since the leaked soundtrack may possibly be lacking in quality. There may even be the chance that some last-minute mixing needs to be done for the soundtrack.

Whatever the case is, the iconic Battlefield theme song has gone through a new change for a near-future setting. Whether the new theme song fits the bill will be debatable when Battlefield 2042 launches for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PC on October 22, 2021.

In the meanwhile, everyone awaits developer DICE to confirm when the open beta will be taking place in the coming weeks. The beta was previously assumed to go live by now but is now believed to have been pushed ahead by a couple of weeks.