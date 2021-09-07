Redacted Battlefield 2042 Specialists Can Use Ballistic Shields And Hack Vehicles

There are five more Battlefield 2042 specialists which remain to be revealed but thanks to online sleuths, some of their gadgets and abilities have come to light.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Battlefield data miner Temporyal made a list of all available details for the remaining specialists that have either been unearthed from the recent technical play-test or observed from recent trailers.

Here are some traits and abilities of the remaining 5 redacted specialists in #Battlefield 2042. Community members like Silver_Falcon on Reddit have already figured out most details by analyzing trailers & lore. I just added a few snippets from the files regarding their skills. pic.twitter.com/FqUyoF2pqP — temporyal (@temporyal) September 6, 2021

S. Espinoza will apparently be able to use a ballistic shield to not only block incoming gunfire but also bash enemies with a vicious melee attack. The only specialist to use a ballistic shield in the game will also be heavily padded to reduce damage from explosives.

Navin Rao will apparently be able to hack vehicles to potentially take over their main guns. The specialist also appears to have an ability to hack radars which might suggest jamming mini-maps for nearby enemies.

Furthermore, Constantin Anghel will be the second Battlefield 2042 specialist to be able to revive friendlies in addition to supplying armor and ammunition. Sundance will be able to use a wing suit which has already been showcased multiple times in trailers. There is also Ji-Soo Paik who will be equipping an augmented reality scanner which remains to be further detailed.

Battlefield 2042 will be hosting its open beta in the coming weeks before launching for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PC on October 22, 2021.

Pre-orders are open with the standard edition costing $60 and $70 on previous-generation consoles and current-generation consoles respectively. Die-hard fans can consider purchasing the highly expensive ultimate edition for $110 and $120 on PC and consoles respectively.