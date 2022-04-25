Battlefield 2042 Player Numbers Improve After Patch 4.0

Battlefield 2042 has started seeing some of its players return in small batches following the release of patch 4.0 last week, raising hopes that there is a chance for developer DICE to repair the sinking ship and steer it back on course.

According to third-party tracker Steam Charts earlier today, there was a sharp rise in player numbers right after patch 4.0 was released, which was presumably just players returning to see how Battlefield 2042 is running after being patched.

The results, though, were convincing because not only did more and more players return, they all stayed back as well. Battlefield 2042 has hence managed to successfully improve and maintain its player numbers after seeing them constantly slump for nearly four months in running.

Battlefield 2042 is currently maintaining around 4,000 concurrent players on a daily basis. Those numbers are still monstrously low for a Battlefield game except that the player count had fallen below a thousand concurrent daily players just a few weeks back. The average monthly player count had also fallen below 2,000 players for the first time to signal a probable end.

It goes without saying that there is still a long and difficult road ahead of Battlefield 2042. With a few more patches slated to arrive before the first season goes live in summer, the overall player count should see further improvement.

Elsewhere, patch 4.0 also apparently prepped the in-game store for new microtransaction bundles and cosmetics in addition to XP Boosts and weekly missions for the upcoming battle pass.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Battlefield data miner Temporyal revealed that patch 4.0 included new menu images for the store. There were also files that reference the upcoming battle pass, meaning that DICE is getting ready to announce the first season.