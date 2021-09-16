Battlefield 2042 Open Beta Pushed To October 2021

Battlefield 2042 has been delayed by another month and hence, it would reason that developer DICE has pushed the open beta ahead as well.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, well-known Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson stated that the Battlefield 2042 open beta will now take place on October 8, 2021, while players who have pre-ordered will be able to jump into an early access beta a couple of days earlier on October 6, 2021.

October 6th for Early Access and October 8th for Open Beta are the current dates. Media and Influencers have also not been given a new date thus far and have just been told to wait for more information. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 16, 2021

Take note that publisher Electronic Arts will be confirming “new dates” for the Battlefield 2042 open beta next week. Henderson noted that online influencers and the press have been told to wait for more information as well, making it evident that the open beta has been pushed ahead.

DICE previously confirmed an open beta to take place somewhere within September 2021 but remains to confirm any dates. The period of silence in the past couple of weeks had birthed concerns that the developer had probably delayed the open beta, which were fueled yesterday when Battlefield 2042 was widely reported to have been delayed.

Battlefield 2042 was previously pegged for October 22, 2021. The new installment in the long-running first-person shooter franchise will now release on November 19, 2021; a nearly one-month delay owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who purchase the pricey Gold and Ultimate editions of the game will however be able to jump in a week earlier on November 19, 2021.