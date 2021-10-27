DICE Responds To Battlefield 2042’s Ji-Soo Paik Wallhack Concerns

Ji-Soo Paik was recently revealed as one of the ten specialists Battlefield 2042 will have at release. Her specialty however has a lot of players concerned about balanced gameplay, which developer DICE has now addressed.

Taking to Twitter last week, technical designer Bruno Brito stated that player-feedback has constantly been helping DICE to make improvements in Battlefield 2042. The feedback regarding Paik and her EMG-X Scanner has hence been noted and the developers “are already on top of it.”

Yep to sabendo 😉 esse feedback tá rolando constantemente, galera aqui já está em cima disso 🙂 — Bruno Brito (@brunogbrito) October 22, 2021

Ji-Soo Paik hails from South Korea as a recon specialist. She can make enemies visible, even through walls and objects by activating her EMG-X Scanner. The gadget pretty much functions like a wallhack and paints all nearby enemy players in red silhouettes, which naturally has players concerned.

The notion being that there is little reason to pick any other specialist in Battlefield 2042 since there is one with a free wallhack. The fan-base wants DICE to somehow balance Paik before release, which is a bit complicated because she was not available for access during the open beta. The imbalanced impression players have of her has been from her recent reveal.

It remains to be seen just how DICE will adjust her gameplay kit, which also includes her Treat Perception trait. When taking damage, Paik automatically highlights the shooter with an overheard marker, making it easier to return fire during a heated skirmish.

Battlefield 2042 launches for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PC on November 19, 2021. There have been rumors that the game might be delayed again but known insiders have refuted all such rumors.